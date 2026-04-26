Merab Dvalishvili Confirms Petr Yan Trilogy in Nose Injury Update

Merab Dvalishvili is on a collision course with redemption. The Georgian native faced Petr Yan in a high-stakes rematch last December, looking to secure a fourth title defense in a single year. But unlike their first meeting in March 2023, the sequel told a very different story. ‘No Mercy’ delivered a stunning upset, dominating ‘The Machine’ from start to finish.

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Petr Yan neutralized Dvalishvili’s relentless wrestling by stuffing repeated takedown attempts and controlling the pace with sharp striking. By the final bell, Dvalishvili was battered and bloodied. In April, reports surfaced that Dvalishvili had suffered a broken nose during a sparring session. Now, he has shared an update while confirming his trilogy.

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“I am already training with the mask, and when UFC will give me fight, I will be ready,” Dvalishvili said in an interview with UFC on Paramount. “It’s no problem. I have a broken nose, but I’m going to fight either with this or without this. Doesn’t matter… I’m ready. And nose healing up good, especially I’m training with mask, and I’m just waiting for from UFC when they decide to we are fighting.

“But one thing for sure I’m like since the same day UFC told me that I was going to fight with him trilogy. So I’m happy about it. I’m just waiting for a fight.”

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In a previous interview, Merab Dvalishvili revealed he has no plans to undergo nose surgery despite breaking it in two places until he retires from the sport. And this is not the first time he has broken his nose. He first broke his nose during his professional debut in 2014 and has since struggled to breathe properly through one nostril.

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Despite the discomfort, he has continued to compete at the highest level without opting for corrective surgery. In any case, this latest update comes on the heels of another setback. Dvalishvili was scheduled to face former UFC champion Henry Cejudo in a grappling bout that was set to headline RAF 08 at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia earlier this month.

However, the matchup was scrapped after Cejudo withdrew due to an undisclosed injury. Now, as Dvalishvili looks forward to his trilogy with Petr Yan, the 35-year-old has revealed that Yan isn’t the only fight he wants this year.

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Merab Dvalishvili reveals plans for 2026

The former champion has revealed clear plans for 2026, focusing on activity, enjoyment, and a trilogy with Petr Yan. After dropping the title to Yan at UFC 323, Dvalishvili is determined to bounce back stronger and stay true to himself inside the cage.

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“When I’m happy, and I’m having fun, I usually do good,” Dvalishvili said. “I think that’s what I missed also in my last fight against Petr. I was a little bit too much focused. Next time, I will be more myself.

“This year, I want to have two fights: probably trilogy in summer against Petr Yan and one more this year. Who knows? I want to be busy, and I want to continue to do what I love to do.

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“Either be champion or not be champion, I just want to enjoy having the most fights possible because that’s what makes me happy, and win or lose, I’m going to do my best and just move forward.”

While Dvalishvili just wants to stay active and continue fighting, it’s yet to be seen whether he can avenge his loss. Although the UFC itself has yet to confirm whether the fight will actually happen or not. Who do you think will win?