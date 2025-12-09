Merab Dvalishvili Fan Puts Girlfriend on Back Seat To Help Ex-Champ After Petr Yan Loss at UFC 323

Essentials Inside The Story Merab Dvalishvili was completely lost in the parking lot.

The Machine was sick and injured before UFC 323.

Will there be a Yan vs. Dvalishvili trilogy?

Petr Yan beat up Merab Dvalishvili so hard that he forgot where he parked his car. At UFC 323, the final PPV of the year, the Machine’s undefeated streak finally came to an end as Yan got his hand raised after the final round. After the event, Dvalishvili was completely lost in the parking lot, and the People’s Champion got help from the people. A fan pulled up, offered him a ride, and together they went on a mission to find the Machine’s car.

Merab Dvalishvili took to social media to share a video of himself sharing a ride with a fan named Raul. As the Machine forgot where he parked his car, Raul pulled up and offered Dvalishvili a ride, so they could go car-hunting. The wild part? Raul even pushed his girlfriend to the back seat, so Merab could sit in front.

“Hello, guys. It’s me, Merab, with Raul. Hello. And what’s your name? Kaila. Yeah. I got lost here somewhere. Raul will drive me around now. Yeah, boy. He offered me. Thank you, Raul, brother. That’s what happens when you get punched too much. I parked somewhere, and I can’t find my car,” Merab Dvalishvili said.

Dvalishvili said it best, several punches to your face can leave you dazed and confused. But the loss was something that caught the fans completely off guard. The Machine had taken to X to apologize to the fans. He also admitted that he had been battling the Norovirus ahead of the fight. He also had a broken arm.

The Georgian champion was not able to become the first UFC champion to successfully defend a title four times in a single calendar year, which is a wild milestone that seemed almost impossible until the Machine captured the Bantamweight title. The man has earned his right to rest for a minute, recover, and give his body a break after going through all that. But he is already eyeing his return.

Merab Dvalishvili promises a ferocious return

Merab Dvalishvili had not lost since 2018, registering an unbelievable win streak of 14 fights and successfully establishing his position as one of the bantamweight legends. The incredible streak came to an end at UFC 323, inside the T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Petr Yan had the edge over Merab. After a hard-fought five rounds, Yan reclaimed the 135-lb throne. After the fight, the Machine assured his fans that he will be back stronger than ever.

“Tonight wasn’t my night, but I will be back stronger than ever,” he wrote on X

Following the match, it was Petr Yan who pondered over the idea of the two going at it again in a rematch. But the newly crowned champion stated that he will not be handing a rematch to the Machine, but he rather has to earn it.

A loss snapped the streak, but the fire didn’t even flicker, and 2026 might just see ‘The Machine’ rebooted in his scariest form yet. Would you like to see the Dvalishvili versus Yan trilogy?