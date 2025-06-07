Merab Dvalishvili Feels Weight of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Kamaru Usman’s Legacy Ahead of UFC 316 Showdown

Since the inception of Caucasian fighters in the promotion, the age-old debate of strikers versus wrestlers has intensified. While striking laid the foundation of MMA, the emergence of legends like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier shifted the dynamics towards wrestling dominance. Wrestlers have poured their heart and soul into the sport, dominating the Octagon. Yet, the question remains: has the sport truly rewarded them in return? Recent reports suggest otherwise, raising serious concerns, especially for rising star Merab Dvalishvili.

If we take the example of strikers vs. wrestlers, it’s evident that wrestlers have generally dominated, with only a few exceptions. Whether it was Khabib Nurmagomedov against Conor McGregor or Merab Dvalishvili against Sean O’Malley, strikers have often found themselves at a disadvantage. Yet despite such domination, wrestlers are not adequately rewarded.

As per recent statistics by ‘Noch V Kletke,’ wrestlers often don’t get bonuses if they win the battle by way of decision. Despite the sheer domination and skill set, the promotion has shown a strong preference for finishes, especially knockouts and submissions, when handing out bonus checks. As per Kletke, in the last decade, the promotion has distributed more than 1,500 “Performance of the Night” bonuses. However, only four went to dominant grappling displays that didn’t end in a finish.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The fights in question are: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Edson Barboza, Kamaru Usman vs. Rafael dos Anjos, Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos, and Rafael dos Anjos vs. Anthony Pettis. It must be noted that other wrestlers have won the bonus prize, but it was not due to a dominant wrestling performance.

Now, let’s get back to Merab Dvalishvili. The bantamweight contender has showcased tremendous wrestling ability throughout his UFC career. Out of his 14 UFC fights and 12 wins, he has received only three bonuses. Interestingly, his victory over Petr Yan was overwhelmingly dominant, yet he still did not receive a bonus for that performance.

Dvalishvili’s compensation has raised questions about the UFC’s reward system for wrestlers.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Merab Dvalishvili talks about his grim fate before UFC prominence

Starting his career in 2017 with a string of defeats, Merab Dvalishvili was nearly broke despite fighting under the promotion. After back-to-back losses, ‘The Machine’ finally scored the first victory of his UFC career when he fought Terrion Ware in 2018. Since then, he has not lost a single fight. However, despite his winning streak, Dvalishvili continued to struggle until 2020.

While speaking with the media, ‘The Machine’ revealed, “2020, when COVID hit. Yeah, I was in the UFC. So, I lost my first fight in the UFC, and we know how UFC pays: $10,000, and you still have to pay the manager and some expenses. I bought a car. I was driving a very old car and then no money. Second fight, I got a bonus, and I stopped working.” In the past, Ben Askren had expressed concerns about O’Malley’s immediate rematch with Dvalishvili, suggesting it might not be the best strategic move.

He further added, “But when my next fight comes I was broke again because I spent all this money and I’m like, now what? When I win the next one, I keep the money and start working because I don’t want this to happen again.” COVID-19 really hit Dvalishvili hard, to the point where he questioned his career choices. However, he stayed on track and is now enjoying the fruits of his hard work.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sean O’Malley has addressed criticisms regarding the rematch, urging detractors to simply “don’t watch” if they disapprove. Dvalishvili, who is on a 12-fight win streak in the UFC and previously defeated O’Malley at UFC 306, is set to defend his bantamweight title in a rematch against Sean O’Malley at UFC 316 in Newark, New Jersey.

As ‘The Machine’ prepares for his battle against Sean O’Malley, who do you think will walk away with the belt? Share your opinion in the comments below!