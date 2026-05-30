Merab Dvalishvili Forced To Stop Consuming Larry Wheels’ Product Over UFC Doping Fears

Merab Dvalishvili nearly found himself in an awkward anti-doping conversation before even stepping onto the mat at RAF 09. During a recent Kick livestream, Larry Wheels convinced the former UFC bantamweight champion to try his White Rabbit kratom seltzer.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As ‘The Machine’ poured himself a glass and took a sip, Wheels enthusiastically explained the product’s effects.

“It’s kratom seltzer,” Wheels said. “It’s got no caffeine. It’s from a plant. No calories, no sugar, so it’s good when you’re dieting. In a nutshell, it keeps your social battery supercharged.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you’re meeting a lot of people, shaking a lot of hands, kissing babies, it’s great for that. It gives you a boost in euphoria. Anything that you’re doing, dieting, working, you’re gonna be a little bit more enthusiastic about it because you’re in a better headspace.”

However, before Merab Dvalishvili could continue drinking it, his coach quickly stepped in.

“Hey, hey, no, don’t drink that. Just put it down. I’ll tell you why,” the coach said as the camera abruptly cut away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Larry Wheels CONVINCED Merab Dvalishvili to try his energy drink brand WHITE RABBIT until his COACH stopped him last second revealing it has ingredients BANNED in the UFC 😳👀"It's a kratom seltzer, no caffeine, no calories." "Hey HEY no don't drink, I'll tell you why." pic.twitter.com/AEbjLv4Fkh— Cage ☆ (@CageClips) May 29, 2026

The timing is particularly interesting because Merab Dvalishvili is all set to compete at RAF 09 tonight, which has anti-doping standards based on the WADA banned list.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though kratom’s primary alkaloid, mitragynine, is not currently listed as a prohibited substance under UFC anti-doping regulations, the broader conversation surrounding kratom remains complicated due to its opioid-like effects and the growing scrutiny surrounding related compounds such as 7-hydroxymitragynine.

White Rabbit markets itself as an energy and wellness drink, but unlike traditional brands like Monster Energy or Red Bull, its effects come primarily from kratom alkaloids rather than caffeine.

Kratom’s active chemicals interact with opioid receptors in the brain, causing euphoric effects, which is why certain regulators and sports organizations are actively monitoring its use.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is unclear whether the coach’s concern was the UFC anti-doping policy, the upcoming RAF 09 matchup, or just about Merab Dvalishvili’s health before competition.

But given that ‘The Machine’ is set to face former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar, it’s easy to understand why his team preferred not to take any chances less than 24 hours before competition.

The wrestling match marks Dvalishvili’s RAF debut after a planned appearance against Henry Cejudo fell through. The Georgian star hasn’t competed since losing his UFC bantamweight title to Petr Yan at UFC 323 and hopes to stay active while Yan recovers from back surgery. But till then, ‘The Machine’ just won’t stop. In fact, before the RAF bout, he made Larry Wheels tap out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Merab Dvalishvili makes the 6 ft bodybuilder submit before the RAF 09 debut

If Larry Wheels needed a reminder that combat athletes are built different, Merab Dvalishvili provided one before the White Rabbit incident. During a now-viral grappling session, ‘The Machine’ left the 260-pound bodybuilder exhausted and tapping out to the 5 ft 6 inch tall fighter.

The challenge came after Wheels suggested his size would allow him to handle smaller fighters, even claiming he could potentially beat UFC flyweight contender Manel Kape because of the weight difference.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Not when the guy is 125 lbs against me,” Larry Wheels told Cutman Brad Tate.

“It’s not hard. It’s not hard at all. 260 lbs of mass, he’s not gonna be able to move that.”

Days later, he got to test that theory against Merab Dvalishvili, who is significantly smaller. The result was as one-sided as it could get. ‘The Machine’ quickly secured a guillotine choke before adding two armbar submissions, forcing Wheels to tap repeatedly.

ADVERTISEMENT

What followed was just as telling. Minutes into the session, Wheels was struggling to catch his breath while Dvalishvili looked fresh as ever. The bodybuilder eventually went to one knee as the roll was called off.

For the fighter known as ‘The Machine,’ it was another example of the relentless speed and pressure that helped Merab Dvalishvili become a UFC champion in the biggest MMA promotion in the world.

And if Frankie Edgar wasn’t already worried about RAF 09, seeing Merab Dvalishvili dismantle a man nearly twice his size will not make him feel any better.