Merab Dvalishvili Handles His Own Medical Procedure as ‘Wild’ UFC 323 Injury Update Stuns Fans

“I don’t got any [injuries] in this fight. I was injured before, but not in this fight,” Merab Dvalishvili shared with his fans in a Hawaii vlog on his Instagram as he vied for a trilogy with Petr Yan. Apparently, his last run at UFC 323 is still a heavy topic for ‘The Machine.’ However, a bold, unsurgical method of removing stitches has surfaced on the internet, taking the fandom into a frenzy.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It’s not news that Dvalishvili’s face was seriously disfigured and brutally cut in his last fight with Yan, who used his heavy blows to shut down ‘The Machine’s wrestling. Now, more than a week later, Dvalishvili was ready to peel out the stitches on his own, without any medical aid.

ADVERTISEMENT

Merab Dvalishvili leaves fans slack-jawed with a suture-cutting video clip

In a recent Hawaii vlog, Dvalishvili detailed his willingness to avenge Yan, as he used regular scissors, not of medical grade, to cut the sutures. As he peeled them off from the still-open wound on his nose, he commented, “Boom, easy.” However, it’s important to note that this is not a safe practice, as many viewers were quick to point it out.

“Most people remove stitches at the doctor’s office. Merab? Nah, he’s out here in Hawaii treating it like a loose thread on his board shorts. 😂” one user expressed. Another user wrote, “Warrior mentality,” as he posted the iconic clip of Dvalishvili looking out in his fight with Usman Nurmagomedov, in his first title defense of the year, which he won dominantly.

On the flip side, some users pointed out the damage Yan had inflicted on Dvalishvili. A fan commented, “Bro this guy 🤦‍♂️ anyways yan really f***ed him up. I doubt the rematch will go any differently for Merab.” Obviously, not everyone is rallying for the ‘Machine.’ On a similar note, another user wrote, “Petr Yan is a threat man. Just look at what he did to Merab.”

ADVERTISEMENT

One commentator summed up the act in 4 easy words: “the guy is wild!!” Another user sarcastically noted the ASMR aspect of the video, writing, “There is something very satisfying about this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

One fan had nothing but respect for Dvalishvili’s mental groove and physical strength. They wrote: “Why doesn’t he spend his vacation and support the local economy in Georgia which he loves ? Ohhhh he have to be man first resssssssspeeeeeeeectttttttttttt.”

However, this is far from the first time Dvalishvili has left fans’ jaws hanging wide open with his injury antics. Less than a month before his title fight with Sean O’Malley last year, Dvalishvili revealed he had a cut on his face from his last fight, which he took up a notch by posting a clip of him removing his own sutures. Dana White couldn’t help but comment, “Isn’t he awesome? I think he’s just f***ing with me now, to be honest with you.”

But Merab Dvalishvili has never failed to deliver in his fights, and even after his disheartening setback against Yan, ‘The Machine’ is already eyeing his comeback, even as he cools his engine in Hawaii while training with Mark Zuckerberg.

ADVERTISEMENT

Merab Dvalishvili sets date for Petr Yan 3

Reeling from his loss to Petr Yan, Dvalishvili called out the UFC for a third chapter in their saga. While there are other contenders in line for the newly crowned champion, it looks like the UFC has agreed to another showdown between the fighters.

“The UFC contacted me and said, ‘Please rest as long as you want, your next fight is a rematch with Petr Yan for the belt. Rest as long as you want and call us when you’re ready,’” Dvalishvili shared. The promotion is anticipating a summer comeback for the Georgian wrestler. However, Dvalishvili himself is fine with an earlier date, sometime around April or May, as he shared in his Hawaii vlog.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, he detailed how he didn’t sustain any major injuries except for a few cuts on his face.

With the trilogy now seemingly locked in and Dvalishvili already plotting his revenge, the stage is set for another blockbuster clash. Do you think Merab gets his belt back in the trilogy, or does Yan shut the door for good?