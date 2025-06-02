Merab Dvalishvili, Megan Olivi, & Others Send Prayers to Maycee Barber After Breaking Silence on Medical Emergency

“Yeah, I’m a little worried because Maycee has a history of pulling out of fights quite frequently. There’s always some concern, but honestly, that could happen with anyone.” Erin Blanchfield had already called Maycee Barber out for her pullouts in the past. However, ‘The Future’ claimed that all of her pullouts were because of medical issues beyond her control. But who knew that UFC Vegas 107 would also witness a last-minute pullout, and because of medical problems? While disappointment engulfed the entire fighting community, the concerns regarding Barber’s health were also rising.

Thankfully, the #5 women’s flyweight contender broke her silence regarding her recent pullout. According to sources, Barber was hospitalized because of seizures. And this could be an outcome of a severe weight cut. Yes, even though she weighed half a pound heavier than the limit, Barber looked pretty thin. And that’s definitely not in a good way. Sunken cheeks and jutting facial bones are often signs of poor health. In this case, it likely resulted from extreme dehydration, which usually occurs during weight cuts.

On 1 June 2025, Barber took to Instagram and shared a few visuals with her followers. These visuals showed her with telemetry electrodes studded on her body as she clicked a mirror selfie. In another slide, she was being transferred to her hospital cabin with a vital monitor keeping an eye on her. The third slide showed her with Oscar Herrera. And the last visual showed Barber on the hospital bed.

In the caption, she tagged Dana White, her opponent, and the UFC matchmakers, and wrote, “Not what I had planned for a Sunday post. Thank you to everyone for the prayers & support I owe an apology to [UFC] [Mick Maynard] [Dana White] [Sean Shelby] & [Erin Blanchfield] ** PS my life is not messy this is just a bad hand. We will get to the bottom of it all and be back 🤍.”

These words succeeded in extracting prayers from her fellow fighters. The bantamweight champion, Merab Dvalishvili, rushed to the comments section and dropped a single folded hands emoji. Jeremy Stephens and Ali Abdelaziz weren’t too far behind and dropped several praying emojis in the comments. Meisha Tate offered her well wishes and wrote, “Get well Maycee 🙏.” On top of that, Viacheslav Borshchev commented, “🙏🏻 fastest recovery,” and Megan Olivi wrote, “Take care of you, the whole person ❤️ sending lots of prayers 🙏🏼.”

But while the fighting realm kept offering prayers to ‘The Future,’ ‘Cold Blooded’ expressed her rage and disbelief when she got to know about Barber’s hospitalization. The UFC head honcho wasn’t able to get a replacement, and the fight had to be canceled. Needless to say, Blanchfield must have been furious. But will she be ready to face Barber anytime soon?

Will Erin Blanchfield rebook a fight against Maycee Barber?

During a press conference following the misfortune at UFC Vegas 107, Blanchfield lashed out at Barber. She said, “She needs to look at another division, she needs to fix her life, she needs to just fix herself. I think she’s a complete mess in every aspect of her entire life. I’ve never even had any other opponents miss weight before or act the way she does. It’s pretty crazy, especially at this level. You expect all the athletes to be professional, so it’s pretty wild.”

‘Cold Blooded’ pointed out that Barber’s team had more than enough time to ensure a healthy weight cut. After all, the UFC announced the fight back in January. And according to the #4 flyweight contender, one could have easily lost 50 pounds during that time. But things turned for the worse between the two after news of Barber’s hospitalization hit her like a wrecking ball. And as far as booking another fight with ‘The Future’ was concerned, Blanchfield had only one feeling.

She said, “No, I would not want to book another fight with her. I would like to reassess, see who’s available. I still want to fight within the top five, still push towards that title fight.” Blanchfield continued, “I think I need to talk to my manager, talk to [matchmaker] Mick [Maynard], see what can happen.”

Of course, Blanchfield was still in disbelief regarding the fight cancellation. She was in the locker room, ready to walk into the Apex with her wraps on, when she found out about the troubles with Barber. The disappointment was greatest for her because she did everything except get inside the cage and fight. Nevertheless, all we can do is pray for Barber’s speedy recovery and for Blanchfield to get another fight soon.