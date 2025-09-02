Merab Dvalishvili, Paddy Pimblett Get Candid on Nerve Damage & Body Deformities From UFC Career

The UFC fight game may thrill fans from the front row, but behind the scenes, only the fighters truly understand its toll. Many rise, many fall, and nearly all leave the sport with injuries and lasting bruises—a harsh reality that MMA icons like Conor McGregor have long acknowledged. McGregor famously described the sport as a “dangerous business” and lived by his mantra: “Get in, get rich, get out.”

That approach allowed him to step away from the cage, enjoying life aboard his private planes and yachts over the past four years. Meanwhile, 34-year-old UFC star Merab Dvalishvili is asserting his dominance in the bantamweight division, solidifying his place as its reigning force. Yet in today’s MMA landscape—whether it’s Dvalishvili or any other fighter—injuries and lasting damage are an inevitable part of the journey, with the climb to the top often leaving permanent scars.

Merab Dvalishvili to Mackenzie Dern open up on lasting body damage in UFC

Just how serious is it? Nerve damage, broken bones, and permanent deformities are all part of the harsh reality of MMA. UFC bantamweight kingpin Merab Dvalishvili spoke candidly about it in Bleacher Report’s latest segment, when the host asked fighters: “Do you have any deformed body parts from fighting?” Merab Dvalishvili said: “I have nerve damage. Sean kicked me. I don’t know if you can see—”

Meanwhile, UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett added: “We rested a bit this past [PH?]. Everyone mentions my knuckles and elbow on my ankle.” Additionally, Joe Pyfer shared his experience, revealing a major injury from the Contender Series: “I broke my elbow on the Contender Series. I had two major surgeries and got two screws in there.”

via Imago

Furthermore, ‘The Machine’s close friend and featherweight star Aljamain Sterling described the lasting effects on his hand: “So yes, my wrist—I can’t straighten it, I can’t turn my wrists all the way, and I can’t bend it all the way down anymore.”

Anthony Hernandez also joined the conversation, noting: “My fingers are a little off,” in addition to a blown-out nose. On the women’s side, Mackenzie Dern is dealing with a broken nose that “still deformed” her face, along with damaged knees, which she plans to repair after her fighting career ends.

Finally, Belal Muhammad revealed the most dramatic impact on his toes after a bone infection forced him to withdraw from UFC 310 and his December 2024 title fight. He explained: “My toes are messed up too. One of my middle toes is completely black. Now, whenever I take my shoe off, people are like, ‘What the heck?’”

Dvalishvili unveils next opponent as UFC 320 approaches

Merab Dvalishvili, the UFC’s ‘cardio king,’ shows no signs of slowing down. At the age of 34, the bantamweight powerhouse is determined to maximize his skills before age and wear start to catch up. Just four months after his last outing, Dvalishvili is already gearing up for his return at UFC 320 in October. Back in June at UFC 316, Dvalishvili submitted former bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley in a high-stakes rematch.

Now, he’s set to defend his bantamweight title for the third time this year against Cory Sandhagen. With a 13-fight win streak under his belt and backed by his legendary gas tank, Dvalishvili looks virtually unstoppable. Looking ahead, the champ is already planning his next move.

A victory over Sandhagen would not only solidify his claim as 2025’s Fighter of the Year but also set him up for another fight later this year. Speaking on the Full Send Podcast, Dvalishvili laid out his plans: “I want a quick turnaround. I don’t overlook Cory Sandhagen. It’s going to be a tough fight. But, God willing, I’m going to do my best to win this fight, and if I win, I want to come back quick, turnaround, and I want to fight in December. I will ask the UFC a favor to give me another fight in December. Or even November. I don’t care. I can come back.”

Returning to the Octagon this swiftly will be a challenge, as the bantamweight star has battled several injuries in recent months. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see how the Georgian phenom manages the grind—this story is far from over.