They say hard work beats talent, and Merab Dvalishvili proved it emphatically earlier this year at UFC 311. The reigning bantamweight champion defended his title by dismantling the seemingly untouchable 29-year-old Umar Nurmagomedov, cousin of MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov. Umar, alongside Khabib and younger brother Usman, once formed the formidable ‘Nurmagomedov trinity,’ boasting a combined undefeated record of 65-0.

By snapping Umar’s 18-fight win streak, Merab Dvalishvili not only secured victory but also left a mark on the Nurmagomedov legacy. Inside the Octagon, ‘The Machine’ didn’t just win—he dominated. His relentless pace, exceptional cardio, and unmatched endurance left spectators in awe, proving that raw talent alone cannot match unyielding determination. Remarkably, he landed 91 takedowns—surpassing Georges St-Pierre’s record and setting a new UFC high-water mark, showcasing a grappling mastery few can rival. Yet Dvalishvili’s rise was far from inevitable.

Aljamain Sterling breaks down the secrets behind Dvalishvili’s supreme endurance

Merab Dvalishvili arrived in the United States from Georgia in 2014, navigating a new country without fluency in English and uncertain how to pursue a professional MMA career. Early in his UFC tenure, he went 0-2 and supplemented his income with construction work. Despite these hurdles, he persevered, gradually carving out a path to the top. In interviews, he’s detailed holding down work as a demolition man, carpenter, and handyman—working blue-collar jobs to fund his fight training when UFC purses alone weren’t enough.

A decade later, Merab Dvalishvili stands as one of the bantamweight division’s all-time greats, riding a 13-fight win streak and joining the elite ranks of champions like Jon Jones, who is preparing for his fourth title defense this October. Ahead of his next bout, best friend and UFC featherweight contender Aljamain Sterling, set to face Brian Ortega at UFC Shanghai, offered a glimpse into ‘The Machine’s transformation on One on One MMA.

Sterling praised the champion’s evolution, particularly his conditioning: “He doesn’t drink, but he tried it in the past. I know he drank a lot and smoked cigarettes when he was younger, and he gave all that up—gone cold, straight edge. He actually experimented with different drinks, and he has preferences, but he doesn’t drink regularly. He’ll have a small one with me on occasion, which is cool.”

The bond between ‘Aljo’ and Merab Dvalishvili stretches back years, forged during their training at Serra-Longo in Long Island, New York. Despite hailing from different countries, the duo built an unshakable friendship, which was exemplified when Dvalishvili voluntarily passed up a title shot out of respect for Sterling, the reigning bantamweight champion at the time.

Following Sean O’Malley’s upset victory over Aljamain Sterling, Merab Dvalishvili stepped in to avenge his friend’s loss—doing so emphatically, not once but twice—securing a perfect 2-0 record against O’Malley and cementing his status as both a dominant fighter and a loyal teammate.

Merab Dvalishvili lauds Aljamain Sterling for stepping up in Sean O’Malley rematch

Merab Dvalishvili defeated Sean O’Malley at UFC 306 last year at the Sphere, but the bout’s close outcome sparked calls for an immediate rematch. ‘The Machine’ agreed, yet O’Malley’s injuries during the fight and in training delayed the highly anticipated second encounter. UFC 317 will now host the rematch, billed as Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili 2.0, on June 7.

Riding high off his decision victory over Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311, Dvalishvili heads into the rematch with momentum on his side. However, critics continue to question his style, pointing out his reliance on decisions rather than finishes via knockout or submission. To sharpen his game, Dvalishvili leaned on longtime friend and training partner Aljamain Sterling, who brings a 12-fight finish record.

At UFC 316 Fight Night, Merab Dvalishvili demonstrated the fruits of his training with Sterling, shocking O’Malley and sending a clear message that he remains a top contender at 34. In the post-fight interview, the Georgian praised Sterling’s contribution, saying:

“In this training camp, my friend Aljamain Sterling helped me so much… He doesn’t really like sparring, but…sparred with me three times a week to mimic O’Malley.was twice as good as Sean O’Malley’s striking. He wasn’t trying to shoot on me or take me down. That proves again that it’s not always the best fighter who wins. O’Malley got really lucky against Aljo. But I’m grateful for my friend Aljamain Sterling.”

Currently, both fighters compete in different divisions, but a potential move from Merab Dvalishvili could be on the horizon. Having dominated nearly everyone in his weight class, a challenge for the featherweight belt could pave the way for him to become a two-division champion—a career-defining feat.