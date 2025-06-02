Merab Dvalishvili Reveals Real Reason His Mother Doesn’t Watch His UFC Fights

At UFC 316, Merab Dvalishvili is set to step back into the Octagon to defend his bantamweight title against former champion Sean O’Malley. The stakes couldn’t be higher — a loss for O’Malley could end his championship dreams, while a defeat for Merab might put his reign in jeopardy as well. As the fighters prepare for this intense rematch, ‘The Machine’ has shared some heartwarming stories about his parents that reveal the humble roots behind his fierce determination. Curious about the moments that shaped the Georgian warrior? Let’s dive into the inspiring journey of Merab’s life beyond the cage.

Remember the heartwarming video that recently went viral on social media featuring Merab Dvalishvili and his father? In the Instagram clip, ‘The Machine’ was seen training with his father, Amiran Dvalishvili, sparking a wave of emotion across the MMA community. The video captured a joyful moment as Amiran laughed and joked with his son, even demonstrating playful moves like an elbow to the throat. In a lighthearted gesture, he even lifted Merab off his feet, creating a touching father-son moment that fans adored.

Days after the video went viral, Merab Dvalishvili was asked about his parents during a recent outing with ‘Red Corner MMA.’ In a heartwarming confession, the bantamweight champion revealed that his mother doesn’t watch his fights. “My father watches on TV with other Georgians, but my mother is usually praying.” He further added that his mother does watch the fight afterwards.

Riding a 12-fight winning streak, Merab Dvalishvili sits at the top of the bantamweight division, thanks to his incredible wrestling and relentless cardio. As he prepares for his upcoming fight against Sean O’Malley, there are growing concerns surrounding an injured toe. Let’s take a closer look at the situation.

Merab Dvalishvili releases a statement about his injured toe days before the fight

At this point, Merab Dvalishvili’s name should be synonymous with last-minute injuries. In his initial fight with Sean O’Malley, he suffered an injury above his eye. During his scheduled bout against Umar Nurmagomedov, Dvalishvili sustained several last-minute injuries, including a serious foot injury that later developed into an infection. The wound had to be stitched up. According to his coach, a normal person might have needed to amputate the leg, but not Dvalishvili.

Well, ahead of his second fight against O’Malley, Dvalishvili has once again suffered an injury — this time to his pinky toe. However, he doesn’t want UFC CEO Dana White to worry, as he stated: “No more black and blue. Still a little fat, but it’s good. I’m working. It’s a little pinky toe. It won’t be any problem. … That is how it was. But like my coach said, if it’s something important, I’m not going to post it. That was not important. Like I said, I have nine other toes and I’m good. … I was surprised how much reaction there was from people. It’s like, guys, it’s nothing really. It was nothing.”

Last time, the UFC CEO scolded the bantamweight champion for his irresponsible behavior, but this time, there has been silence from him. ‘The Machine’ doesn’t want the UFC CEO to worry about his foot, which is why he made those statements. Regardless, what’s your take on Merab Dvalishvili’s fight against Sean O’Malley? State your opinion in the comments below.