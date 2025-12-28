Merab Dvalishvili Seeks Fan Advice on Medical Problem He’s Dealt With for Years

Few sports punish the human body quite like mixed martial arts, even for the toughest of fighters. While there is a notion that MMA is safer than boxing, which is an ongoing debate, the Octagon leaves its mark in ways both seen and unseen. Some scars fade away as time progresses, but others leave a permanent mark on the body. Take Merab Dvalishvili, for example. The former bantamweight champion’s crooked and battle-worn nose tells the story of his relentless grit, and, as he recently revealed, ongoing pain as well.

Merab Dvalishvili had a tremendous 2025, marking three successful title defenses and being the most active champion. However, he dropped the belt in his final match of the year in a rematch against Petr Yan. While he could have taken some time to regroup and rest, ‘The Machine’ appears to have continued his training regimen, and that exposed an issue he has been having with his nose.

ADVERTISEMENT

Merab Dvalishvili has a nose problem

Merab Dvalishvili is known for going hard in training, much like he does in an actual fight. After his fourth fight of the year, the former bantamweight champion revealed that he will be taking a break to hang out with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his Georgian comrade, Ilia Topuria, but even then, he claims he’ll still be training.

Well, training too hard constantly appears to have damaged Merab Dvalishvili’s nose. In a video he posted on social media, the Georgian star revealed that his nose starts bleeding whenever he’s on the mat training with his teammates in the gym. ‘The Machine’ already has a crooked nose, and for years, he has been putting off fixing it. But after realizing that it gets cut every time he trains, Merab is asking for help from his fans to ‘protect’ his nose.

“For years – my scar on my crazy nose opens when I spar … maybe I need a nose protector – anyone make one ?? Lol,” Merab Dvalishvili wrote in a post on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Merab Dvalishvili’s nose took a lot of hits during the fight against Petr Yan at UFC 323. His face was visibly battered, so this might be the right time for ‘The Machine’ to take care of the nose and take some time off after one of the busiest years of his career. Moreover, Dvalishvili is also nursing an injury he suffered before his fight against Yan, which fans believe he’s not taking too seriously.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Dvalishvili broke his toe before UFC 323

Before Merab Dvalishvili locked horns with Petr Yan for a second time in his UFC career, it was reported that just 11 days before the fight, the Georgian star suffered a toe injury. However, he decided to go ahead and fight his Russian counterpart, anyway. After all, Dvalishvili took a similar approach when he fought Sean O’Malley at UFC 316.

Many people thought that the injury might have happened during the UFC 323 fight. However, Merab Dvalishvili dismissed that notion, saying, “I don’t got any [injuries] in this fight. I was injured before, but not in this fight,” in a social media post. Also, after the fight, where he took significant damage, ‘The Machine’ had to get some stitches on his nose.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of going and seeking help from a medical professional when the time came to get rid of the stitches, Merab Dvalishvili shared a video showing that he knew how to take care of the stitches and removed them himself. This could have caused infection, but from the looks of it, that didn’t happen. Nevertheless, this stunt amused his fans on social media.