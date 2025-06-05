Merab Dvalishvili Shows Dark Side as Sean O’Malley Slips Israel Adesanya & Demetrious Johnson’s Advice Before UFC 316

Merab Dvalishvili isn’t easing up—not now, not with history within reach. Despite being the fan favorite and carrying an intimidating 12-fight win streak, the reigning bantamweight champion remains laser-focused ahead of UFC 316. In just days, he’ll make his second title defense in a blockbuster rematch against former champion Sean O’Malley. The two last met at UFC 306 in Las Vegas, where ‘The Machine’ dethroned ‘Suga’ to claim the belt.

Since then, the 34-year-old has only solidified his status at the top, most notably snapping Umar Nurmagomedov’s 18-fight unbeaten streak earlier this year at UFC 311—a win that silenced doubters and strengthened his claim as the division’s king. Still, Merab Dvalishvili isn’t one to coast on past victories. He follows a mindset rooted in discipline and hunger for improvement, “Yesterday’s home runs don’t win today’s games.”

And he’ll need that edge. Sean O’Malley, rebounding from a torn labrum, has promised a “70% better” version of himself for the rematch—something Merab Dvalishvili isn’t taking lightly. At the UFC 316 pre-fight press conference, ‘The Machine’ was asked if he plans to adjust his strategy or simply replay his UFC 306 performance. He made his mindset crystal clear,

“This is a new fight, a new challenge. Like Sean said, he will be 70% better—I’m expecting he’ll be a better version of himself this time. This is a new fight. I know now he’s humble. He wants to knock me out. But I’m here to not let him do that. I won’t let him do that, you know? I’m gonna break him.”

When the conversation turned to Sean O’Malley, a media member asked him about his recent training and whether he’d received any advice from former UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Demetrious Johnson. ‘Suga’ shared a glimpse of that experience,

“Hanging out with Demetrious Johnson and Izzy was super cool. It wasn’t just a random little pop-by hangout; it was more than that. Just being around them, feeling the energy,” Sean O’Malley said, stopping short of revealing too much—choosing instead to keep some of his preparation under wraps.

via Imago LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 14: Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia reacts after his victory against Sean O’Malley in the UFC bantamweight championship fight during the UFC 306 at Riyadh Season Noche UFC event at Sphere on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Now, both fighters are set to return to the Octagon with renewed focus—something many feel is overdue. Their last clash at UFC 306, held inside the dazzling Sphere, may have made history as a venue, but critics found the fight itself unexciting. Overshadowed by the billion-dollar backdrop, the bout drew mixed reactions, with some fans calling it “lackluster.”

Despite Merab Dvalishvili winning that fight via majority decision (49-46, 47-47, 48-47), doubts remained about both fighters’ performances. But this weekend, as UFC 316 lands at the Prudential Center, the tone has shifted. The stakes are higher. The energy is different. And no matter what the predictions, stats, or even the Georgian native’s words may suggest—Team O’Malley believes he’s coming in fully reloaded, ready to reclaim what was once his.

Team Sean O’Malley issues a brutal warning to Merab Dvalishvili ahead of UFC 316 rematch

Despite what the odds and analysis suggest, Sean O’Malley’s longtime coach firmly believes this time around, his protégé—armed with elite striking—is ready to knock out the Georgian grappling machine, Merab Dvalishvili. Their last encounter took place in September, where Dvalishvili exploited an injured ‘Suga’ , who later disclosed he had been dealing with a torn labrum leading up to the fight.

That night, the ‘Suga Show’ fell flat, and O’Malley’s dreams of reaching Conor McGregor-like superstardom took a serious hit. Meanwhile, Dvalishvili showcased why he’s considered one of the toughest and most calculated veterans in the sport. Now, with a new year and a new shot at redemption, ‘The Machine’ isn’t content with just leaning on his wrestling. He’s eyeing a finish of his own. Sean O’Malley, though, isn’t buying into the chatter—and neither is his coach Tim Welch, who has issued a grim prediction for Dvalishvili ahead of the rematch.

With the Arizonian reportedly back in peak form and free from distractions, Welch has been sharpening him for a grueling five-round battle, designed to match Merab Dvalishvili’s renowned gas tank. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Welch said:

“It’s gonna be a war. We’re planning for a 25-minute battle, but I see Sean cutting his face,” Welch added. “I see him cutting his face open. Merab shooting at the wrong time. Merab maybe getting wobbled by a shot, taking a shot at the wrong time, getting knee’d up the middle to the lips, maybe to the beak. [O’Malley] knees his beak, hurts Merab…. He’s a champion again.”

With UFC 316 only days away, who do you think will emerge victorious? Will Merab Dvalishvili defend his title once again, or will Sean O’Malley seize it all? Share your predictions below!