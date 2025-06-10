brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More Sports

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/UFC

Merab Dvalishvili Throws Jon Jones Out of #2 Ranked UFC P4P Fighter as Islam Makhachev & Ilia Topuria on Alert

ByDushyant Patni

Jun 10, 2025 | 2:42 AM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

One by one, Merab Dvalishvili is mowing down contenders, and now, legends. The bantamweight wrecking ball just leapfrogged both Ilia Topuria and Jon Jones to grab the No. 2 spot on the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings.

MMA journalist John Morgan broke the news on X, writing, “‘The Machine’ is the UFC’s No. 2-ranked pound-for-pound fighter. Following #UFC316, @MerabDvalishvil moves up two spots – past Ilia Topuria and Jon Jones – and now sits only behind Islam Makhachev. Sean O’Malley is off the list, allowing Arman Tsarukyan to return at No. 15.”

That’s a seismic shift. Especially considering Topuria, now ranked fourth, is about to headline UFC 317 against Charles Oliveira in a lightweight title bout. And Islam Makhachev? He remains the undisputed No. 1, but rumors suggest a high-stakes clash with welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena could be brewing before year’s end.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Dvalishvili’s rise hasn’t been flashy, it’s been relentless. And after demolishing Sean O’Malley at UFC 316 and defending his bantamweight crown? The sky is the limit for ‘The Machine’!

So what happens next? Topuria could reclaim his spot with a big win in Vegas. Makhachev still needs to defend his crown, possibly at 170 pounds. And then there’s Jon Jones, still keeping the MMA sphere waiting for a unification bout against Tom Aspinall.

(More to follow…)

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Has Merab Dvalishvili truly earned his spot above Jon Jones, or is this ranking premature?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved