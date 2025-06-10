Merab Dvalishvili Throws Jon Jones Out of #2 Ranked UFC P4P Fighter as Islam Makhachev & Ilia Topuria on Alert

One by one, Merab Dvalishvili is mowing down contenders, and now, legends. The bantamweight wrecking ball just leapfrogged both Ilia Topuria and Jon Jones to grab the No. 2 spot on the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings.

MMA journalist John Morgan broke the news on X, writing, “‘The Machine’ is the UFC’s No. 2-ranked pound-for-pound fighter. Following #UFC316, @MerabDvalishvil moves up two spots – past Ilia Topuria and Jon Jones – and now sits only behind Islam Makhachev. Sean O’Malley is off the list, allowing Arman Tsarukyan to return at No. 15.”

That’s a seismic shift. Especially considering Topuria, now ranked fourth, is about to headline UFC 317 against Charles Oliveira in a lightweight title bout. And Islam Makhachev? He remains the undisputed No. 1, but rumors suggest a high-stakes clash with welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena could be brewing before year’s end.

Dvalishvili’s rise hasn’t been flashy, it’s been relentless. And after demolishing Sean O’Malley at UFC 316 and defending his bantamweight crown? The sky is the limit for ‘The Machine’!

So what happens next? Topuria could reclaim his spot with a big win in Vegas. Makhachev still needs to defend his crown, possibly at 170 pounds. And then there’s Jon Jones, still keeping the MMA sphere waiting for a unification bout against Tom Aspinall.

