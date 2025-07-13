brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More Sports

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/UFC

Merab Dvalishvili’s 2025 ESPY Fighter of the Year Win Makes Ilia Topuria, Islam Makhachev Fans Erupt

ByDushyant Patni

Jul 12, 2025 | 11:19 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Merab Dvalishvili just added a shiny new accolade to his growing resume: 2025 ESPY Fighter of the Year. The UFC made the surprise announcement during the UFC Nashville broadcast, days before the official ESPY ceremony. But while the Georgian champ celebrated, the internet had other ideas.

So why the uproar? Let’s break it down.

The ESPY covers a full year July 1, 2024, through June 20, 2025 and during that time, no fighter matched Dvalishvili’s pace. Three title fights. Three wins. One belt captured from Sean O’Malley at UFC 306. One grueling defense over Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311. And one emphatic finish in the rematch with O’Malley at UFC 316.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

By the numbers, he earned it. But that didn’t stop fans of Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev from storming the comment sections, furious that their favorites were overlooked, or, in Topuria’s case, not even nominated.

Here’s what fans had to say:

“Literally how is Topuria not? He has won 2 titles and knocked out 3 of the best of all time IN A ROW!”

“Finally getting the recognition he deserves, good for him”

What’s your perspective on:

Did Merab Dvalishvili truly deserve the ESPY, or was Ilia Topuria the real fighter of 2025?

Have an interesting take?

“Interesting to hand this out in July but he has been the fighter of the year so far”

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

“Should be Ilia Topuria”

“Islam robbed.”

“Islam fought once lol”

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

 

More to follow…

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Did Merab Dvalishvili truly deserve the ESPY, or was Ilia Topuria the real fighter of 2025?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved