Merab Dvalishvili’s 2025 ESPY Fighter of the Year Win Makes Ilia Topuria, Islam Makhachev Fans Erupt

Merab Dvalishvili just added a shiny new accolade to his growing resume: 2025 ESPY Fighter of the Year. The UFC made the surprise announcement during the UFC Nashville broadcast, days before the official ESPY ceremony. But while the Georgian champ celebrated, the internet had other ideas.

So why the uproar? Let’s break it down.

The ESPY covers a full year July 1, 2024, through June 20, 2025 and during that time, no fighter matched Dvalishvili’s pace. Three title fights. Three wins. One belt captured from Sean O’Malley at UFC 306. One grueling defense over Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311. And one emphatic finish in the rematch with O’Malley at UFC 316.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

By the numbers, he earned it. But that didn’t stop fans of Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev from storming the comment sections, furious that their favorites were overlooked, or, in Topuria’s case, not even nominated.

AD

Here’s what fans had to say:

“Literally how is Topuria not? He has won 2 titles and knocked out 3 of the best of all time IN A ROW!”

“Finally getting the recognition he deserves, good for him”

“Interesting to hand this out in July but he has been the fighter of the year so far”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Should be Ilia Topuria”

“Islam robbed.”

“Islam fought once lol”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

More to follow…