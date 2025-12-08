Merab Dvalishvili’s Camp Expresses Worries Over Dana White’s UFC Rankings Stance

Since this past Saturday, Dana White has kept the entire UFC roster on edge. While addressing the interim UFC lightweight title situation involving No. 1 contender Arman Tsarukyan, the UFC CEO bluntly stated, “I don’t give a s*** what the number says.” At the UFC 323 post-fight presser, he dismissed the ranking system outright, which then sent shockwaves through multiple divisions.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As a result, several top-ranked fighters began questioning their standing and future matchups. However, Merab Dvalishvili and his camp seem worried the most. After losing his bantamweight title to Petr Yan by decision last Saturday, Dvalishvili immediately set his sights on reclaiming it in a trilogy. Now, with Dana White’s latest stance creating fresh uncertainty, his teammate shared his thoughts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aljamain Sterling expresses concern over Dana White’s take on UFC rankings

Former champion Aljamain Sterling, Merab Dvalishvili’s closest friend and longtime training partner, has stood by him through every stage of his career. He supported the Georgian through grueling training camps, fought alongside him on fight night, and even rode with him in the ambulance after UFC 323. Now, he worries about Dvalishvili’s chances of securing a trilogy fight with Petr Yan.

During his recent conversation with Denis Shkuratov, Sterling addressed Dana White’s latest remarks downplaying the importance of UFC rankings. And when asked whether this uncertainty concerns him, he didn’t hesitate. “I’m starting to wonder if they ever followed it [ranking system],” said Sterling.

Critics have long accused the UFC of favoring entertainment over strict competitive structure, and Sterling suggested that Dana White’s comments only reinforce that perception. Reflecting on Merab Dvalishvili’s situation, he added, “Um, definitely, you got to be a little concerned,” during his appearance on Submission Radio on YouTube.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago January 18, 2025, Inglewood, California, USA: MERAB DVALISHVILI 19-4-0 of Tbilisi, Georgia defeats UMAR NURMAGOMEDOV 18-1-0 of Kizilyurt, Russia by unanimous decision 48-47, 48-47, 49-46 during UFC 311 at the Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California Inglewood USA – ZUMAo117 20250118_zsp_o117_077 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

Sterling’s concerns carry weight. Earlier this summer, when Ilia Topuria moved up to the lightweight division, Hunter Campbell reportedly visited Dagestan to persuade Islam Makhachev to move to 170 pounds. This move boosted Topuria’s star power at 155, frustrating fans who were hoping for a Topuria versus Makhachev matchup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

A similar scenario unfolded last year at UFC 307, when the promotion matched No. 8-ranked Khalil Rountree Jr. against LHW champion Alex Pereira, a decision widely criticized by both fans and analysts.

Aljamain Sterling reveals the expected return timeline for Merab Dvalishvili

Inside the packed T-Mobile Arena, Petr Yan’s precise punches and kicks left Merab Dvalishvili’s face bloodied by the conclusion of the five-round fight. However, Aljamain Sterling recently clarified that all injuries are mostly cosmetic. ‘The Machine’ avoided any serious damage, thanks in part to his famously strong chin, reminiscent of the Diaz brothers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the brutal fight, he remained active afterward, though Aljamain Sterling stressed that his best friend should take proper time to rest before making a comeback. Currently, Dvalishvili expects to spend some time in Hawaii with Mark Zuckerberg for a vacation.

“Merab would need to heal up properly. And I think he should be waiting at least until April to come back. He might want to come back in March, but I think April will be a good resting period,” said Aljamain Sterling.

Now that Merab Dvalishvili is expected to take a longer break, what’s your take on his decision last year to fight back-to-back? Do you think it was the right move for him? Share your thoughts below.