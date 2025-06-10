Merab Dvalishvili’s Coach Sends ‘Violent’ Warning to UFC Bantamweights

“I want to win this fight and I want to be busy in 2025,” Merab Dvalishvili said in an interview with the UFC. “I’m fighting early this year, Jan. 18, and I just want to be busy.” That mindset was made clear earlier this year, as reigning bantamweight champion looked ahead to his first title defense against Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311. Speaking with The Schmo, he expressed his desire to stay active in 2025, targeting three title defenses and determined to meet his own high expectations.

And with his performance last Saturday night at UFC 316, ‘The Machine’ backed up every word. In his second title defense, he dominated Sean O’Malley in their highly anticipated rematch—this time displaying crisper striking and sealing the deal with a slick submission finish. Known more for his decision-heavy wins, Merab Dvalishvili broke a five-fight streak of going the distance with a statement-making finish at Newark’s Prudential Center.

The commanding victory was a loud reminder that the 34-year-old has no plans of slowing down anytime soon. Riding the momentum, his coach John Wood didn’t hold back, issuing a sharp warning to the rest of the bantamweight division.

Merab Dvalishvili’s coach predicts even more finishes in the future

Last year, Merab Dvalishvili drew plenty of criticism following his fight against Sean O’Malley at UFC 306 inside The Sphere. Although he secured the win, fans and analysts widely panned the bout for its lack of action. Even UFC president Dana White didn’t hold back, calling the decision victory “lackluster.” Fast forward to UFC 316, and ‘The Machine’ silenced the doubters in emphatic fashion.

Not only did he go 2-0 against Sean O’Malley in their rematch, but this time he delivered a statement finish, submitting the former champion and ending the fight decisively. While a few critics still had their say, Merab Dvalishvili’s coach, John Wood, made it clear that this is just the beginning. Speaking with Middle Easy, Wood warned the rest of the bantamweight division that ‘The Machine’ is only getting started.

“All we’ve really been working on over the last year is this, Listen, when that point in the fight starts to happen, you’ve got to take that neck. And if you don’t get it, that’s okay. If the person defends, that’s fine. But you’re leaving a lot of meat on the bone in these fights. And now—we’re not. I’m telling you, you’re going to see a whole different, crazier, more violent Merab. You’re going to see someone who’s hitting harder”

via Imago UFC 316 NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – JUNE 07: Merab Dvalishvili celebrates his victory over Sean OMalley in their Bantamweight title bout during the UFC 316 at Prudential Center on June 07, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey, United State. Photo by Matt Davies/PxImages Newark Prudential Center New Jersey United State Copyright: xMattxDaviesx

With a successful second title defense now behind him, Merab Dvalishvili has etched his name into UFC history. Riding a 13-fight win streak, he becomes just the sixth fighter in the promotion to reach that milestone, joining the ranks of all-time greats like Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Fueled by unmatched cardio and relentless pressure, the champion has evolved into a dominant force, and he’s making a strong case as the greatest bantamweight of all time.

As for what’s next, that remains up in the air. UFC CEO Dana White has floated the idea of a “legacy” bout, eyeing a rematch between the Georgian native and Dagestani standout Umar Nurmagomedov—calling it an “interesting matchup.” Still, with several contenders circling, another challenger may get the nod first, leaving fans eager to see who steps up to face the surging champion.

Cory Sandhagen or Umar Nurmagomedov- Who’s next for Dvalishvili?

Following his submission win over Sean O’Malley, Merab Dvalishvili wasted no time making his next move clear: he wants Cory Sandhagen. With a 4-1 record in his last five Octagon appearances, Sandhagen currently holds a spot in the bantamweight top 5, yet he and ‘The Machine’ have never crossed paths inside the cage. Sandhagen was in attendance at Newark’s Prudential Center to witness ‘The Machine’s dominant title defense firsthand. After the fight, he praised the champion and made it known he’s eager for a showdown.

“Merab did an awesome job,” he told ESPN MMA. “I kind of anticipated Merab was gonna look better in this fight. He did awesome, he got the finish, and me and Merab have a really good rapport, so I’m happy for him.”

As the #4-ranked bantamweight, Sandhagen is eyeing a chance to knock out the Georgian standout. However, the road briefly looked complicated when UFC President Dana White hinted that a rematch between Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov might be in the works. A media member quickly cleared up that uncertainty during the post-fight press conference by asking UFC CEO Dana White,

“Do you think that fight (Umar–Merab) will happen before the Cory Sandhagen fight?” To which Dana responded: “No, I’m just saying.”

With that short but telling remark, Dana White made the UFC’s direction clear: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen is next.