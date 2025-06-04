Merab Dvalishvili’s Injury Woes Undergo a Drastic Turn as Hard Weight Cut Revealed for Sean O’Malley Fight at UFC 316

UFC legend Chael Sonnen recently claimed that UFC 316 is a big opportunity for Sean O’Malley. With Merab Dvalishvili labeled as the bantamweight GOAT, ‘Suga’ has the chance to not only regain the belt but beat ‘The Machine’ to claim the GOAT status. With just days to go for the headliner, it seems like O’Malley might just be able to make use of that opportunity as Dvalishvili revealed some issues ahead of the PPV.

When Merab Dvalishvili defended his title against Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311, the Georgian star came into the fight with some injuries. An injured back and an infected leg bugged him the entire fight week. Regardless, he pulled through and earned a decision win over the Dagestan native. Now, Dvalishvili has revealed that he’s finding it a bit difficult to cut his weight down to 135 lbs. Moreover, he’s looking for an alternative approach to make it easier for himself, and wants UFC PI’s doctor’s help with it.

“Hopefully, we’re gonna switch the weight cut style, you know. After this fight, one month later, I wanna just test weight cut. Like, use new style. I want to ask UFC PI help, like, with John Wood, you know,” said Merab Dvalishvili during the UFC 316 media day. “I’m still doing it kind of my style. Like, my old style weight cut, and if we find there is more easy way than how every fighter is doing a new style weight cut, and then, I will be even more happier to fight.”



When asked about his current approach to weight cutting, he revealed that it’s a bit different from the other fighters. While most fighters like to cut their last 10 lbs on the day of the weigh-ins, the bantamweight champion likes to compartmentalize it into two days, cutting down 5 lbs on each day. “I follow the… beginning, I drink like five liter water couple days… Last night, I stopped drinking water. I stopped eating. And today, of course, no eating no drink, another hard working session tonight,” Merab Dvalishvili further stated.

“Usually, what every fighter does last day, which is Thursday, they cut 10 lbs. But me, I split those 10 lbs to two days, but I don’t eat and I don’t drink last two days. And that’s how I cut weight…[After cutting 10 lbs in two days] I usually run or work out. That’s how I cut last 10 pounds.”

But on the other side of the spectrum, opinions are different. Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo appears to have no worries for Merab Dvalishvili. Instead, he’s concerned more about Sean O’Malley, claiming that the 30-year-old did not “invest” in his training camp. Let’s take a look at what he had to say.

Henry Cejudo believes Merab Dvalishvili clinches victory against Sean O’Malley

Sean O’Malley is predominantly a striker, and an exceptional one at that. In the first encounter against Merab Dvalishvili, the Georgian controlled him for a considerable time on the mat, exposing ‘Suga’s ground game flaws. According to Henry Cejudo, O’Malley focused more on his BJJ skills this time, which he thinks won’t be enough. To tackle someone like Dvalishvili, ‘Triple C’ claims the 30-year-old needs to also focus on his get-ups. And that’s why he has his money on ‘The Machine’.

“He’s just working jiu-jitsu. He’s not working his get-ups, his stand-ups. He’s not investing in his camp. He’s not bringing in guys for money…it’s true, it’s one hundred percent true. [Money] shouldn’t be [an issue]. But to him, he just wants to keep everything — I don’t know, maybe he’s cheap,” Henry Cejudo stated on the ‘Pound 4 Pound’ podcast. “That’s the only reason why I know. People, listen to me, bet the house [on] Merab Dvalishvili.”

Well, while one UFC 316 headliner spoke about his issues himself, people have pointed out the issues in the other headliner. Sean O’Malley claims to be a hundred percent ready for the fight this weekend, so we shall see how things pan out. But do you believe he could do better against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316 than he did at UFC 306? Let us know in the comments down below.