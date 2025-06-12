Merab Dvalishvili’s Wild Take On Fighting Ilia Topuria’s Brother Leaves UFC Fans Divided

In the blink of an eye, Merab Dvalishvili has emerged as the most dominant and deeply rooted force in the UFC bantamweight division. Now 34, the reigning champion has already defended his belt twice, but he’s nowhere near done. In fact, ‘The Machine’ is pushing for one more fight before the year’s end, hungry for bigger, faster, and tougher challenges. At UFC 316 inside Newark, he faced former champion Sean O’Malley in a high-stakes rematch.

Against the odds, Merab Dvalishvili submitted ‘Suga’, moving to 2–0 over the flashy striker. Earlier in the year at UFC 311, he made his first title defense against the highly touted Umar Nurmagomedov, solidifying his championship reign and silencing any doubters. Naturally, the question now looms: Who can stop this Georgian juggernaut? Maybe—but if so, it might take someone from within his own homeland. The Georgian star has made it clear he has no intention of fighting Ilia Topuria, who have no interest in cutting down to bantamweight.

However, Ilia’s younger brother, Aleksandre Topuria, might present a different scenario. Aleksandre (6–1) made a successful UFC debut earlier this year and is already being talked about as a rising prospect. Though he’s still climbing toward contention, fans are already imagining a potential clash between the two Georgians. In a recent interview shared on the r/UFC Reddit page, Dvalishviliaddressed that very idea: “If Aleksandre Topuria becomes the contender and there will be talks about a fight between us, I will gladly give up the belt,” said Merab Dvalishvili.

via Imago

That one quote speaks volumes. Merab Dvalishvili isn’t just a champion—he’s a man of principle. He’s determined to keep the UFC cage a place of pride for Georgia, refusing to fight a fellow countryman in his division. But not everyone agrees with that stance. Some fans have already drawn comparisons to ‘Team Khabib’, whose fighters famously avoided facing each other—a policy that frustrated many in the MMA community.

Fans split over Merab Dvalishvili’s remarks on fighting Ilia Topuria’s brother

Khabib Nurmagomedov has long exemplified the value of brotherhood in MMA. Even non-fighters like Hasbulla became integral parts of his inner circle. That same loyalty extended to fighters such as former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad, who was embraced into ‘The Eagle’s team. This deep-rooted camaraderie is one of the reasons the UFC Of Famer never allowed Islam Makhachev to move up. Reflecting on the possibility of Islam fighting Belal, Khabib once said, “my heart is not ok.”

Belal Muhammad himself even hinted he would vacate a title if it meant clearing the path for Islam Makhachev—a stance that left many fans frustrated. Fast forward to the present, and a similar situation appears to be brewing in the bantamweight division. Merab Dvalishvili has publicly stated he wouldn’t fight Aleksandre Topuria, and fans aren’t taking it well. One Reddit user voiced their displeasure, saying,

“wtf WHY?! I understand Merab and Sterling not wanting to fight each other, ever, for money since they’re best friends. But this shit? You don’t have to be disrespectful and talk shit to fight.”

The issue of fighters refusing to compete due to personal or national ties isn’t new. Usman Nurmagomedov, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s cousin, has also claimed that Islam Makhachev would “avoid” facing top contender Shavkat Rakhmonov because their nations share a border. That idea—removing elite matchups based on nationality—has only added to fan frustration. One Redditor called it a “dumb take” and added:

“I won’t fight people from my country” Why, though? You had to in order to get where you are now. It ain’t even like your bestie or anything and even then it shouldn’t matter.”

Many fans believe Merab Dvalishvili should treat this as part of the sport, especially given the competitive nature of title contention. Others, however, feel Aleksandre Topuria doesn’t even pose a real threat. Despite being older than his brother Ilia, Aleksandre has yet to reach anywhere near the same level of achievement. A six-year gap from top-tier action has raised questions about his consistency and potential. One fan bluntly stated, “He’s lucky cause Alexandre sucks. He’s at the gatekeeper level.”

Yet not all are dismissive. Some still see promise in Aleksandre. As another fan offered a more measured opinion: “Aleks Topturo has a fair shot of being a contender. He’s not as good as Ilia, but still very good.” Still, the likelihood of a Topuria vs. Dvalishvili bout materializing seems slim. Merab Dvalishvili is already 34 and might only have a few years left at the top, with a possible move to another division looming.

One fan predicted, “By the time Aleksandre fights for the title Merab is either retired, not the champ anymore or terrorizing featherweight.” Another echoed the thought with a blunt assessment: “Alex T will not even be in the Top 10 by the time Merab retires.”

Dvalishvili has cast his gaze beyond Aleksandre to Cory Sandhagen (#4 contender) and even the possibility of featherweight ambitions. Aleksandre must still prove he can handle top-tier bantamweights; his next step likely faces stiffer competition before title contention.

Merab Dvalishvili’s stance has sparked debate across the MMA world. Where do you stand on the brotherhood principle in combat sports? Is it a noble code, or does it rob fans of the matchups they deserve? Share your thoughts below.