Merab Dvalisvhili Submits to Dana White’s Pressure as UFC Official Flags Concerning Treatment

Merab Dvalishvili isn’t just holding the UFC title—he’s redefining what it means to be a fighting champion. Since claiming gold in a grueling battle at UFC 306, the Georgian juggernaut has gone on an absolute tear, proving himself one of the most tireless and game athletes on the UFC roster. Unlike many belt-holders who pick their moments carefully, Dvalishvili has embraced an old-school mentality. He’s taken the anyone, anytime, anywhere mindset to heart, often competing while still dealing with injuries.

Case in point: his UFC 311 showdown, where ‘The Machine’ stepped up to face dangerous Dagestani contender Umar Nurmagomedov despite recovering from recent shin surgery. And Merab Dvalishvili didn’t stop there. On June 7, just five months later, he returned at UFC 316 to defend his title once again—this time in a rematch against former champ Sean O’Malley, whom he had dominated at UFC 306. The result was much the same, solidifying Merab’s 2-0 lead over the popular striker.

But Merab Dvalishvili isn’t stopping there.

Merab Dvalishvili’s nonstop fights spark concern from Jon Anik toward Dana White

Already booked for his third title defense, Dvalishvili is set to put the belt on the line once again at UFC 320 on October 4 against top contender Cory Sandhagen. The bout will serve as the co-main event to Magomed Ankalaev vs Alex Pereira, further underscoring Merab Dvalishvili’s relentless pace. His fearlessness and drive have earned him a growing reputation as the ‘Daredevil’ of the bantamweight division. Still, not everyone believes this rapid-fire title run is purely by ‘The Machine’s choice.

Speaking on the DraftKings podcast alongside Kenny Florian and Ray Longo, veteran UFC commentator Jon Anik suggested that the push may be coming from Dana White and the UFC matchmakers. Anik said: “December in Vegas, December 6th in Vegas, or November—Madison Square Garden—forgetting about taxes, would that have been a little more ideal? Because Merab fought June 7th, right? So, like, that’s what I’m saying— the champion defends his title, and six or seven weeks later.”

“I don’t know—June 7th to October 4th—I don’t know how many weeks that is, right?” the official asked. Jon Anik’s remarks may echo a broader concern brewing within the UFC roster. While the promotion boasts an enormous lineup of elite talent, it has struggled to establish a true global superstar ever since Conor McGregor took a backseat.

With fans showing limited interest in the wrestling-heavy style of heavyweight bouts, the company appears to be in search of a new identity. Merab Dvalishvili, though a grappling-heavy fighter himself, still manages to captivate fans with his relentless pace and heart. But his unusually high activity inside the Octagon might not be entirely his own choice.

UFC champ Merab Dvalishvili eyes strategic path to wrap up 2025

Merab Dvalishvili has firmly established himself as a force in the UFC since 2017. Although his promotional debut began with two straight losses, he quickly turned things around, rattling off an impressive 10-fight win streak. That run earned him a shot at gold, and he seized the moment at UFC 306, where he dominated Sean O’Malley in the main event to claim the bantamweight championship.

Since becoming champion, Merab Dvalishvili has made his intentions clear—he’s not here to stall the division. At 34, he’s well aware that time isn’t on his side, and he’s determined to make the most of what remains of his career. Taking a page from Conor McGregor’s playbook, ‘The Machine’ is aiming to stay active, maximize his earnings, and solidify his legacy while he’s still at the top.

Earlier this year, while talking to The Schmo, Merab Dvalishvili outlined his plan, stating: “I want to win this fight and I want to be busy in 2025,” committing to three title defenses within the year. With two already behind him, just one more remains to complete his goal.

But with the spotlight comes scrutiny. Speaking to ESPN, Merab Dvalishvili opened up about the toll that increased visibility has taken: “The last couple of fights, I used to get a lot of attention. People recognize me. But hate on Instagram and social media, that was very hard for me. That was like extra pressure. But it’s all good. Now I’m good. I’m focused for the fight. The best way now is I should just stay busy and take fights, and that’s it, because I was going to enjoy this time, but now I feel like I’m Conor McGregor.”

With his next title defense on the horizon, the question now is: should the bantamweight champ aim for a fourth fight before the year wraps up, or will Dana White and Co. already have that on the cards? Share your take in the comments below.