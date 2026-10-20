Mexican Female Fighter Turns PFL Wardrobe Malfunction Into OnlyFans Opportunity

Lucero Acosta built her name in Combate Global and entered her PFL debut on a four-fight winning streak. But her October 16 fight against Shannon Clark ended in a third-round TKO and an unexpected talking point outside the cage. After a wardrobe malfunction briefly exposed her chest during the broadcast, Acosta claimed the incident brought a surge in OnlyFans subscribers. Not exactly the kind of post-fight bonus anyone saw coming.

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“Extra payment on @onlyfans because we showed our n—–s during the @pflmma live,” Acosta wrote on Instagram. “It’s cute. Official sponsor.”

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‘La Loba’ later added another twist to the story by sharing a $500,000 figure on her Instagram Story. However, the 32-year-old didn’t explain what the amount actually represented — whether it was her total earnings, a boost in subscription revenue, or something else entirely. But what we do know is that she did earn some extra money all thanks to this very incident.

The wardrobe malfunction happened in the third round of Acosta’s PFL debut, when Shannon Clark had her pinned to the canvas and was unloading ground-and-pound. As the beating continued, Lucero Acosta’s top shifted, briefly exposing her chest during the live broadcast. Clark kept the pressure on and eventually forced a technical knockout at 1:59 of the final round.

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‘La Loba’ is reframing her loss as a comeback milestone, not a setback. She entered her PFL debut on a four-fight winning streak and showed promise in the opening two rounds before Shannon Clark’s relentless pressure and ground-and-pound took over in the third.

For Lucero Acosta, though, simply being back in the cage after such a long layoff was a victory in itself. Reflecting on the fight in a separate Instagram post, the 32-year-old made it clear that she’s far from done and already has her sights set on a stronger comeback.

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“Despite having six years of not fighting in public and a year and a half of inactivity, facing a strong fighter. I feel so proud for doing so well,” she wrote on her Instagram. “This is just getting started. I promise you, I will come back stronger and more hungry for success.

“Long live Mexico and all of Latin America. @pflmma Thanks to all my team and the fans who were and are supporting me.”

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Clark, on the other hand, walked away with plenty of momentum, extending her winning streak to four fights after rebounding from a surprise defeat on Dana White’s Contender Series. The win over Lucero Acosta further strengthened her position in the PFL, while the Mexican fighter now has to regroup after suffering a setback in her return to competition.

‘La Loba’ was already a familiar name to MMA fans long before making the jump to the PFL. She spent her entire professional career competing in Combate Global.

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Her aggressive style and online presence helped build a fanbase so large that former Combate Global CEO Campbell McLaren called her the most-watched women’s fighter in MMA history.

In fact, Acosta’s established fanbase may help explain why the wardrobe malfunction became a talking point beyond her loss inside the cage.

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While the $500,000 figure she shared remains unverified, her comments suggest the unexpected exposure may have brought fresh attention, and potentially new subscribers, to her OnlyFans account. Whether that translated into anything close to the reported amount, however, is still unclear.

For MMA fighters, OnlyFans offers another way to earn money outside the cage, highlighting the financial pressures that push athletes to monetize their popularity. Acosta’s experience also echoes the broader debate over fighters using the platform, which resurfaced when Ronda Rousey criticized Valentina Shevchenko’s presence on OnlyFans.

Ronda Rousey brought OnlyFans into the UFC fighter pay debate

The debate over OnlyFans and fighter pay landed back in the spotlight earlier this year, thanks to Ronda Rousey. Ahead of her MMA return against Gina Carano at the inaugural MVP MMA event, the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion took aim at her old promotion, accusing it of underpaying fighters and forcing top athletes to seek other ways to cash in on their fame.

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‘Rowdy’ even brought former UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko into the conversation, using her OnlyFans presence to drive home her criticism of the promotion’s pay structure.

“It’s [UFC] one of the worst places to go,” she said. “It’s why so many of their top athletes are leaving to go and find pay elsewhere. It’s why they’re champions like Valentina [Shevchenko] are selling pictures of their t—-s on OnlyFans.”

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Valentina Shevchenko, however, wasn’t having it. The former UFC women’s flyweight champion fired back at Rousey on X, arguing that OnlyFans has evolved beyond its association with explicit content and can also be a way for athletes to connect directly with their fans.

“It’s 2026. Fighters using OnlyFans is just a new way to connect with fans,” she wrote. “Looks like Ronda slept too long after her last fight in 2016.”

BKFC fighter Taylor Starling also jumped into the debate, agreeing that fighters deserve better pay but pushing back against the criticism aimed at athletes who turn to OnlyFans. For Starling, the platform wasn’t just another way to cash in on her popularity, it helped change her financial situation.

‘Killa Bee’ has previously opened up about juggling multiple jobs just to stay afloat before using OnlyFans to supplement her income. That extra money eventually gave her the freedom to train full-time, get a more reliable car, and better provide for her children.

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While she wished fighters could earn enough inside the ring without needing additional income streams, she made it clear that she wasn’t going to apologise for an opportunity that helped her family.

“Now do I wish that in the fighting industry that we made more money so we didn’t have to do things like that? Of course. But it is a blessing, and I can’t take your opinion to the bank,” she told MMA Fighting. “I was working three jobs, I had a piece of shit car that was on the verge of breaking down, and I was going to have no car, couldn’t pay my bills.

“OnlyFans put me in a position to train full-time, to buy a new vehicle and to provide for my children. At the end of the day, that’s all it’s about. As long as my kids are fed, happy and taken care of, like I said, you can’t take an opinion to the bank.”

For Lucero Acosta, the PFL debut may not have gone as planned, but it could still have paid off in an unexpected way. What happens next in the cage is still to be seen, but ‘La Loba’ has already found herself making headlines for something beyond the result of her fight with Shannon Clark.