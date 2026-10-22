Miami Deputy Sheriff Becomes First Ever UFC Fighter to Sign McDonald’s Deal

Luis Hernandez has wasted no time making his mark in the UFC, and now he’s making moves outside the Octagon, too. The undefeated fighter and Miami-Dade County sheriff’s deputy has reportedly secured a sponsorship deal with McDonald’s, potentially becoming the first UFC fighter to partner with the fast-food giant.

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Hernandez’s manager, Malki Kawa, announced the deal on social media, calling it a historic first for McDonald’s and a UFC athlete.

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“Happy meal, happy deal!!! First ever deal done by @mcdonalds and an @ufc fighter in the history of combat sports!” he wrote on his Instagram. “Congrats @luisparati on continuing to raise the bar in such a short period of time! Deal done by @firstroundmgmt and @malkik.”

Imago September 27, 2026, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: LUIS HERNANDEZ defeated SEDRIQUES DUMAS by submission guillotine choke at 0:50 of Round 1 during UFC Fight Night at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20260927_zsp_o117_071 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

Luis Hernandez’s rise in the UFC has been nothing short of impressive. After earning his contract on Dana White’s Contender Series, the 30-year-old was thrown straight into the deep end, stepping in to face veteran Sedriques Dumas at UFC Vegas 121 on just two days’ notice.

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‘The Stache’ made the most of the opportunity, submitting Dumas in just 57 seconds to claim a Performance of the Night bonus of $100,000 on top of his usual contract payday.

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That kind of debut is bound to turn heads. Now sitting at 9-0, Hernandez has quickly emerged as a prospect to watch, with his momentum extending beyond the Octagon. The reported McDonald’s sponsorship marks another significant step in his rapid rise, giving the undefeated fighter an early foothold in the commercial side of the sport.

But there’s another side to Luis Hernandez’s story that makes his rapid rise even more interesting. Despite reaching the UFC, the 30-year-old has spent the past seven years in law enforcement, following in his father’s footsteps, and isn’t ready to walk away from his job as a deputy sheriff just yet.

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In fact, ‘The Stache’ has previously admitted that his day job still pays better than fighting.

“Law enforcement,” Hernandez replied when asked by Ariel Helwani about which profession of his brings more money. “In the regional scene, there’s no money. I lose money. I’m losing money from my career.”

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For Hernandez, keeping a steady income has been about more than just financial security.

“And, you know, I was trying to get a house with my wife, and I’m blessed now to have a house,” he added.

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The reported McDonald’s deal could give Luis Hernandez a welcome financial boost as he continues to juggle life as a UFC fighter and a deputy sheriff.

The partnership is also notable because major fast-food brands have rarely been associated with individual MMA fighters in this way. Now, this deal could help create more opportunities for fighters to attract mainstream sponsors, although it remains to be seen whether other major brands will follow suit.

For now, Luis Hernandez will be focused on building on his impressive start in the UFC while keeping his career in law enforcement. At 9-0, with a 57-second submission win and a reported McDonald’s sponsorship already under his belt, ‘The Stache’ has plenty of momentum. The challenge now is to keep delivering inside the Octagon and turn that early buzz into long-term success.

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However, Hernandez is not the first UFC fighter to turn a memorable moment into a fast-food sponsorship.

Derrick Lewis previously landed a Popeyes deal after his famous UFC 226 remark

Luis Hernandez isn’t the first UFC fighter to find a fast-food connection outside the Octagon. Derrick Lewis famously caught the attention of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen after a hilarious exchange involving former UFC champion Daniel Cormier and the restaurant’s chicken.

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It all goes back to 2015, when Cormier posted a parody video inspired by Meghan Trainor’s hit song “All About That Bass,” swapping in the lyrics “I’m all ’bout that cake and chicken” as he joked about his love for Popeyes.

Fast-forward to a UFC 226 press conference years later, and Derrick Lewis delivered a line that instantly became one of his most memorable sound bites when asked what issue he had with ‘DC.’

“He disrespected that Popeye’s chicken,” he said.

The joke soon paid off for the 41-year-old, with Popeyes reportedly rewarding the heavyweight with free chicken for life at a Houston location. And interestingly, it was again Malki Kawa who shared the news on social media.

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“Lmao, Popeyes in Houston just called and gave @Thebeast_ufc free Popeyes for life, and Derrick will be on the menu board, in addition to what corporate is doing. Let’s go d!” Kawa wrote on X.

The fast-food connection became even more entertaining when Derrick Lewis and Daniel Cormier were scheduled to face off for the UFC heavyweight title at UFC 230 in November 2018.

‘The Black Beast’ played into the running joke during the buildup, making it clear that he had his own title ambitions beyond the Octagon.

“He can be the champion of the UFC, I’ll be the champion of Popeye’s,” Lewis said.

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Daniel Cormier, however, wasn’t convinced the Popeyes buzz would last.

“The guys that I fight, they get their moment,” Cormier said. “A lot of them gain sponsorship opportunities; a lot of them have made more money than they’ve ever made in their careers when they fight me.

“But the reality of the situation is, fame is fleeting … after Saturday night, he kind of goes back to being the guy that he is—the guy that makes funny internet videos, and then we’ll see if Popeye’s are still so supportive.”

There was even more at stake for Derrick Lewis outside the Octagon. A Popeyes location in Cypress, Texas, promised to give away free food to customers if he defeated ‘DC’ at UFC 230. The promotion was planned for the Sunday after the fight, but Lewis suffered a second-round submission loss, and the public giveaway never materialized.

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Luis Hernandez’s reported McDonald’s deal puts him in a similar spot to Derrick Lewis, whose Popeyes connection grew out of a single joke at a press conference. Whether the 30-year-old’s partnership leads to more mainstream brands backing UFC fighters remains to be seen, but it’s a pretty big deal for someone just starting out in the promotion.