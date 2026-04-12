Miami Gives Dana White a Reality Check as UFC 327 Gate, Attendance Revealed

What defines the success of a UFC event? Among the many yardsticks, revenue generation and footfall could be two of the more important ones. On Saturday night, UFC 327 recorded a gate of $6,518,684, while attendance at the Kaseya Center in Miami was 17,741. Sounds impressive?

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Maybe. But compared to the past events held in the same venue, the gate number in particular stands as the lowest. Since 2023, the Kaseya Center in Miami has held regular annual UFC events. Starting with UFC 287, headlined by Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2, the event recorded around $12 million in gate receipts. Almost double the latest event.

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Not just that, a year later, when Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera 2 headlined UFC 299 at the same venue, the announced gate was around $14 million. And last year, UFC 314, headlined by Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes, also recorded over $11 million in ticket sales. Considering these, what might Dana White & Co. have missed while promoting UFC 327?

This news won’t be a shocker to those who have been paying attention during fight week. On April 7, we reported how ticket sales were suffering ahead of the event. There was a glimmer of hope that Miami fans were likely to purchase more tickets on the day of the event. Even if they showed up last night, it was not like how they did for the previous events.

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The factors could be anything. But surely, it would give the UFC executives a reality check on the alarming decline in ticket sales. One might speculate whether the headliner matchups or the fight card played an important role in such numbers.

UFC 287 had a grudge match between two of the standout middleweights of that time. UFC 299 had Sean O’Malley at the peak of his stardom, brandishing his bantamweight title. UFC 314 was Volkanovski’s redemption arc. Meanwhile, UFC 327 had Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg face each other for the first time, with no buzzing storyline except a vacant title shot.

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Plus, the undercards for the first three Miami events since 2023 had big names like Jorge Masvidal, Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler, and Paddy Pimblett. UFC 327 had no lack of talent, but it fell short in having recognizable names. And to favor Paramount and CBS’s streaming schedule, you had names like Aaron Pico, Tatiana Suarez, Kevin Holland, and Kelvin Gastelum fighting on the prelims and early prelims. The main card may have looked relatively thin to the casual fan, too.

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That said, how did the UFC 327 card actually pan out in terms of performances? Did it have those moments to excite the spectators at the arena?

A look into the UFC 327 fight results

The Kaseya Center hosted a night that decided the next kingpin of the UFC light heavyweight division. However, apart from that, the card featured a total of 12 fights, out of which six ended in finishes. And those bouts did make the crowd go buzzing.

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Starting with the headliner bout, Carlos Ulberg injured his right leg just moments into the fight. When everyone counted him out, he landed a precise counter left hook to knock Jiri Prochazka out to become the new UFC light heavyweight champion. A performance that many would surely keep in their memories for the coming years.

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In the co-main event, making his light heavyweight debut, Paulo Costa just looked better against an undefeated Azamat Murzakanov. The former UFC middleweight veteran knocked Murzakanov out with a head kick in the third round. That bout saw Costa establish himself as a promising contender in the 205-pound division.

Apart from that, Cub Swanson delivered a clinical performance to wrap up his MMA career. At 42 years of age, Swanson finished Nate Landwehr via TKO to make the whole Kaseya Center applaud. And lastly, the preliminary card featured three submissions and particularly set the tone for the main card.

Mateusz Gamrot, Tatiana Suarez, and Vicente Luque were the fighters who secured those finish wins. Well, that’s how the UFC 327 fight card turned out to be. Dana White appeared pleased with the event, as seen in his Instagram Story, thanking Miami. But of course, the gate numbers at the Kaseya Center are definitely an area where UFC executives will aim to improve.