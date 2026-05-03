Miami Police Swarm Hotel Lobby As MMA Fighter Assaulted After Interrupting Karate Combat Fight

Karate Combat 61 was supposed to be remembered for fights. Instead, it has turned into an event that will be remembered for all that occurred outside of it. After losing its main event to the Pitbull brothers‘ brutal street brawl, the promotion has now found itself tied to another bizarre controversy, this time involving viral fighter and influencer Winged C and Curtis Millender.

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It started when Winged C inserted himself into an active match between Millender and Claudio Ribeiro, a stunt that immediately drew outrage from commentators and led to his removal by the Athletic Commission. The interruption was widely denounced as disrespectful, not just to the promotion, but also to the two fighters who were actively competing.

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However, what transpired later in a Miami hotel lobby has been an even bigger talking point, with Winged C claiming Millender physically attacked him from behind, prompting local officials to attend to the matter.

“Guys, I was just assaulted in the lobby,” Winged C said in a video after the assault. “Broke my wing. Look at this trail of blood, bro. I dropped him again. And I’m gonna call the security company, and police are coming.

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“But yo, don’t f— with Winged C; I’ll still drop you. You know that was a joke. Don’t assault people, brother. It’s not smart. I’ll post the video later. That’s it.”

And somehow, the chaos kept escalating. Winged C later posted footage of the bloody aftermath while taunting Millender.

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“Walk! F—— b—-!” he yelled at the fighter. “Take your s—! B—-. Go f——- walk! You f——- coward! Go walk! Keep walking! Keep walking! Go!

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“You really assaulted another dude for the fact that you lost? I lost too, brother! The only person you got to blame is yourself, you piece of s—!”

The influencer maintained that while the in-fight interruption was meant as an attention-grabbing stunt, assaulting someone afterward crossed a line.

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“The bro came up behind me, started to punch me,” he continued. “Honestly, I wanted to apologize to him because I know he’s probably feeling some hard feelings. But hey, he’s kind of crazy.

“Bro, our job is to get attention. If you’re at least gonna do some shit like that, put it on camera. Come on now.”

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Whether fans see him as a victim, a provocateur, or both, one thing is becoming impossible to ignore: Karate Combat 61 has turned into total chaos. Between canceled fights, hotel brawls, claims of setups, and now alleged assaults in lobbies, the promotion’s biggest spectacle has not been the fight itself but the chaos surrounding it. However, that does not mean it was completely devoid of some brutal in-ring action either.

Larissa Pacheco delivers a skull-smashing elbow to win at Karate Combat 61

Despite the chaos surrounding Karate Combat 61, the promotion managed to give the one thing combat sports ultimately rely on: violent brilliance. And no one exemplified that more than Larissa Pacheco, who returned from a lengthy layoff looking like a warrior carrying months of bottled-up rage.

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Pacheco looked sharp, aggressive, and shockingly composed in her initial exchanges with Julia Stasiuk. Then came the finish. After injuring Stasiuk with some really crisp strikes, the 31-year-old chased her down and unleashed a vicious overhead elbow that smashed into the side of her opponent’s skull—a blow that instantly shifted the atmosphere from excitement to shock.

What followed was a flurry of blows against the wall, leaving little doubt that Larissa Pacheco had made her statement in devastating fashion. Perhaps it was the message she wanted to send. Before brawls and crossover headlines consumed the night, Pacheco was one of the most feared women in combat sports.

A former Professional Fighters League champion who once defeated Kayla Harrison and built a reputation on raw violence combined with great technique. After losing to Cris Cyborg, which ended her 10-fight winning streak, questions naturally followed. This knockout did not answer them quietly. It responded with an elbow that felt like it cut right through doubt itself.