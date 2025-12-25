Michael Bisping Accidentally Uploads “Personal Video” While Alex Pereira and UFC Stars Share Christmas Moments

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The holidays have a way of softening even the toughest edges in combat sports. Feuds subside, trash-talk fades, and timelines fill with moments that are far removed from bright lights and walkout music. This year’s UFC Christmas stretch had lots of warmth, but it also included a small, very human lapse that fans didn’t see coming.

Michael Bisping, never far from the spotlight even in December, gave fans an unscripted look behind the scenes. While fighters all over the roster uploaded polished family images and holiday videos, the former champion managed to post something that was never intended for public viewing at all.

Michael Bisping laughs off a very public holiday slip-up

Michael Bisping’s mishap was harmless but unmistakably personal. Instead of a planned post like every celebrity shares, he uploaded a private thank-you video on X that was actually intended just for Mike Harrington, the producer of Believe You Me.

Realizing the error, ‘The Count’ quickly clarified in another tweet, stating, “Actually posted the wrong video. This was a personal video I sent to Harrington @TheMHarrington for sending these drinks.” The clip itself was classic Bisping: casual, thankful, with just a tiny bit of rambling.

“You never left a message. But thank you very, very much. Merry Christmas, Harrington,” he said, before adding, “This is far, far, far, far too kind. Enjoy the seven fishes. See you later. Merry Christmas, mate.” It was hardly polished stuff, but that is precisely why fans loved it.

Around the same time, other fighters provided more intentional glimpses into their holiday lives. Alex Pereira offered his own quick but distinct touch, smiling at the camera with a cheerful “Ho, ho, ho!” Feliz Natal. Darren Till and his partner posted a reflective message on their journey from Liverpool’s streets to living around the world, which is currently paused in Dubai. “Another year ticked off,” he wrote, sounding both grateful and grounded.

Alexandre Pantoja kept it simple, uploading a family photo with a kind reminder: “May your present be with those you love.” Charles Oliveira expressed the same sentiment in his own manner, captioning a family photo with a sincere “Feliz natal todos.” Then there was Bryce Mitchell, who skipped the posed photographs completely. Instead, he posted a video of himself roughhousing with the kids of his friends and family visiting his place, captioning it, “Christmas roughhousing with the kids.”

In an intensity-driven sport, these moments stood out precisely because they were not performances. And, thanks to one unintentional upload, fans were reminded that even legends like Michael Bisping occasionally hit “post” instead of “send.” However, not everyone from the UFC actually got to enjoy Christmas to the fullest, as the promotion decided to cut some fighters right before the day of joy. That contrast made the timing sting more.

UFC lets go of three fighters during holiday season

While social media was full of family photos and quiet delight, the UFC took a colder decision behind the scenes. Just days before Christmas, three fighters were unexpectedly dropped from the roster, a reminder that the business side of the sport does not take a break for the holidays.

The most surprising exit was Rinat Fakhretdinov. Unbeaten in the UFC and fresh off a swift knockout, he didn’t look expendable on paper. However, he later clarified that it was not a firing. “No one fired me; the contract expired, and for certain reasons it wasn’t renewed,” he said, adding that higher-paying offers were already rolling in. His exit felt more about timing and leverage than about performance.

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos and Loik Radzhabov were not so fortunate. Zaleski exits after a long, violent run marked by highlight moments but capped by recent defeats. Radzhabov’s departure looked more procedural, owing to inactivity rather than talent. Together, the cuts conveyed a silent message. As the UFC prepares for its next broadcast era, availability and momentum may be as important as skill, even during the holidays.