Michael Bisping & Herb Dean Ruin UFC Paris Over Absurd Moments With ‘Young Conor McGregor’

“I am just really happy, it is such an honour to be able make my debut on such an amazing card in Paris. I was suprised because he was really resilient. I was putting my all in and he wasn’t really stopping,” said the unbeaten Axel Sola after defeating his two-years-older opponent Rhys McKee on the UFC Paris card just hours ago. On the decisive body shot, he added, “I have got various tools when an opponent comes at me, I have tried them all in this fight. I tried something else and it worked.” Yet, watching the fight closely, it’s clear the victory wasn’t free of controversy.

Herb Dean made a split-second call in the third round of the UFC Paris welterweight main card bout between Sola and McKee, but some fighters believe the stoppage may have been too quick. While many were calling out Dean for the controversial finish, Michael Bisping was also under fire for another reason, he praised Sola’s performance so highly that he went as far as to compare the Frenchman to a young Conor McGregor. So what exactly happened?

Michael Bisping pushes back on controversial stoppage

Just a few hours ago, Andy Hickey MMA took to X to criticize the 46-year-old, writing, “This is reminiscent of an early Conor McGregor. Michael Bisping about Axel Sola. Company shill. He will say anything if he gets paid.” Meanwhile, Spinning Backfist chimed in with a jab at the referee, posting, “Herb Dean already calling up Helen Yee to do an interview to defend that stoppage.”

As the fight moved into the final round, Sola was firmly in control against McKee. After landing a vicious body shot, McKee crumbled to the canvas in a defensive posture, covering up as Sola poured on follow-up strikes. Just as McKee reached for a leg, perhaps looking to scramble into a better position, referee Herb Dean stepped in and waved off the fight, seeing enough to call it.

Ultimatey, the result drew a thunderous ovation from the hometown crowd at Accor Arena, while McKee immediately protested the stoppage. Michael Bisping, serving as color commentator, also voiced his disagreement in real time. After the replay, both Bisping and fellow commentator Paul Felder acknowledged why Dean made the call, but neither fully agreed with the decision. Anyway, while Herb Dean is taking heat for his stoppage call, Michael Bisping is equally under fire for comparing Axel Sola to Conor McGregor.

Michael Bisping slammed for sounding like a UFC shill

On the main card, French lightweight talent Axel Sola made his UFC debut by stepping up to welterweight on short notice. The former Ares FC champion went strike for strike with Rhys McKee, with both men landing clean shots in the opening two rounds. And an early crisp exchange from the Frenchman even prompted Michael Bisping to draw a bold comparison to a young Conor McGregor, praising Sola’s sharp striking.

Sola eventually sealed the victory with a body shot stoppage in the third round, but the comparison quickly became the talking point. Fans questioned why ‘The Notorious’ was brought up so early, with some mocking the commentary and others even taking digs at Sola himself. Comments like “I like Bisping but come on😂” and “Sola is garbage haha wtf” flooded social media, while others labeled Bisping a “company guy” for hyping the French newcomer.

The truth is, the comparison doesn’t hold up when you break down the styles. McGregor made his name with a wide karate stance, laser-precise left hand, and counterstriking brilliance rooted in timing and distance. Sola, on the other hand, relies on fundamentals, mixing body shots with pressure and grinding volume rather than flash or one-punch precision. There’s no real stylistic overlap, making Bisping’s claim feel more like broadcast hype than genuine analysis. Anyway, what are your thoughts on the comparison?