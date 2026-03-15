Michael Bisping Caught in Embarrassing Situation as UFC Vegas 114 Fans Call for Commentary Change

UFC Vegas 114 wasn’t supposed to be about the commentators. The card itself had enough going on, with Josh Emmett trying to stay relevant at featherweight against rising prospect Kevin Vallejos and Gillian Robertson hoping to maintain her momentum in the co-main event. On paper, it seemed to be one of those Fight Night cards where the action in the cage would speak for itself.

Instead, the internet focused on something else. During the prelims at the APEX, fans began reacting to the broadcast more than the fights, and Michael Bisping found himself right in the center of it all. One unfortunate line and a few unusual moments on camera, and social media was suddenly flooded with clips of the commentary desk instead of highlights from the Octagon.

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Fans turn on Michael Bisping during the UFC Vegas 114 broadcast

A moment that really got attention came when ‘The Count’ misspoke a line, and it definitely didn’t land the way he probably meant it to. Instead of delivering the usual praise, “You cannot hate this guy,” Michael Bisping ended up saying, “You cannot like this guy,” which immediately caught fans off guard.

It wasn’t even the worst thing said all night, but the timing and delivery made it sound hilarious, and the clip spread fast. Fans jumped on it right away. One user commented, “You can not like this guy is a hilarious mistake from Bisping 😂,” while another wrote, “YOU CANNOT LIKE THIS GUY — Bisping wildin out on commentary 🤣.”

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Others were not amused, with one stating, “Listening to Michael Bisping feels like being on your deathbed,” and another adding, “Get some real commentators… 🤦🤦🤦.” The reactions swiftly progressed from quips to direct criticism.

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Some viewers also noticed the broadcast camera catching the desk between rounds. That didn’t help Bisping’s case either. One fan said, “Bisping yawning while watching this fight,” while another stated, “Both Bisping & Dominick Cruz playing with their phones in between rounds with the camera on them.”

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One user commented, “@bisping looks like he needs a nap with those big yawns ringside lol!” Once those clips started circulating, the commentary became a part of the show, whether the UFC liked it or not.

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One fan even started comparing the entire booth, saying, “Dominick Cruz gets credit for being smart when he’s actually just as dumb as Bisping.”

When reactions start going after the entire desk, it usually indicates that the audience is no longer focused on the bouts.

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That’s why UFC Vegas 114 has been feeling weird at times. The event so far had great matchups, but the online discussion kept drifting to the commentary. One unusual line, a few tired moments on camera, and Michael Bisping was suddenly the story of the broadcast. However, it is worth noting that this isn’t the first time ‘The Count’ has been called out for his commentary.

Back when Justin Gaethje called out Bisping’s bias

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That’s why the reaction at UFC Vegas 114 seemed familiar. People have previously questioned Michael Bisping’s commentary, with one of the most notable incidents coming after UFC 286, when Justin Gaethje openly lambasted him.

This time it wasn’t fans online, but a fighter on the card, which made the moment stand out even more. Following his win in London, Gaethje stated that he believed Kamaru Usman won the main event before taking a dig at the commentary.

“I thought [Usman] won the fight, but I’m probably as biased as the judges,” he said at the UFC 286 press conference. “(I’m) certainly not as biased as Michael Bisping, who shouldn’t have been nowhere near a microphone during that fight.

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It sucks. It’s not my call; I just thought it was very unprofessional,” he added.

That is why nights like UFC Vegas 114 easily turn into debates over the broadcast. When viewers start talking about the desk rather than the bouts, the focus shifts fast. Michael Bisping has a lot of fans, but moments like this — and the Justin Gaethje moment from UFC 286 — are why his commentary keeps dividing the fanbase.