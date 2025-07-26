Michael Bisping Consoles Emotional Robert Whittaker as Reinier De Ridder Gets Booed by UFC Abu Dhabi Crowd

UFC Saudi Arabia really lived up to expectations as it gave us some exciting fights and stellar performances. For Reinier de Ridder, he got the main event rub for the first time, and guess what? The Dutchman shone against a decorated UFC veteran in Robert Whittaker, who seems to be stuck in a tough predicament. ‘The Reaper’ racked up another loss on the trot as de Ridder picked up a split decision victory.

Well, Reinier de Ridder gave one helluva run for Robert Whittaker’s money, and they both put on a ‘Fight of the Night’ contender fight. While the Dutchman is looking to get a title shot, making it clear thereafter, it was a tough pill to swallow for Robert Whittaker, who just couldn’t overcome the challenge.

The crowd was certainly not happy as Reinier de Ridder got treated with some boos. Meanwhile, Robert Whittaker was visibly dejected after the fight as Michael Bisping, who was there to take the post-fight interview, decided to console the former champion.

Well, we’ll have to wait and see what’s next for Robert Whittaker, but in the meantime, let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.

(This is a developing story)