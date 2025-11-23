Michael Bisping Explains Why Ian Garry Deserves To Face Islam Makhachev After UFC Qatar

The UFC Qatar Fight Night has lined up numerous potential title shots. Arman Tsarukyan is not done challenging Ilia Topuria. Just a weight class above, the welterweight division could be gearing up for one of the most hyped title defences from Islam Makhachev. Who’s poking the Dagestani wrestler? Ian Machado Garry.

After ‘The Future’ snagged the victory against Belal Muhammad last night, the Irishman sent a message to Makhachev: “I’m the best in the world. You come into my division and you show up wherever you want in the world, and I’ll be there. You’re done.” Retired MMA fighter Michael Bisping agrees.

Ian Machado Garry’s cold call to the pound-for-pound champion

Responding to which fighter will make the biggest statement after the event in Doha, Bisping had one uncontested answer. Ian Garry. In fact, he believes the welterweight’s next best move is to hunt for the title against Islam Makhachev. “But I think Ian Garry beating a former champion in Belal Muhammad, and with the promo that he did and the way he hypes it up and the way that he talks about Khabib versus Conor, being the biggest fighter of all time, this is the next generation of that,” Bisping said on the potential match-up.

The English MMA fighter believes Garry has already established himself as one of the best fighters in the 170-pound division. Beating the No. 1-ranked Belal Muhammad is not a feat to ignore. Especially with Muhammad’s history of knocking out the likes of Sean Brady and edging out Leon Edwards in a title fight last year. However, last night, Belal Muhammad just couldn’t bring his wrestling edge to neutralise Machado’s striking.

The welterweights traded shots in a fight for dominance, which neither could come by. Muhammad chased Garry in an attempt to close in on the wrestling range, while the latter resorted to countering the attacks. The former welterweight champion made multiple takedown attempts, all of which Garry successfully shut down. The fight went to the judges, who decided in favour of the Future, through UD.

“There aren’t many people who will be calling out Islam Makhachev because he’s a terrible matchup for a lot of fighters. But Ian Garry’s takedown defence tonight was phenomenal,” Bisping added. With a ripe MMA record of 17-1, Ian Garry brings exactly what fighting Islam Makhachev demands: grit and technical proficiency. But Bisping believes he brings one more thing to his arsenal: drama.

Ian Garry brings the hype that UFC wants

Ian Garry is provocative to say the least. In Bisping’s words, “He might rub you the wrong way, or you might love the guy.” Regardless, the Future is a wizard when it comes to bringing the hype talk that UFC desires to create. Since his statement-worthy victory against Muhammad, Garry has ramped up that energy manifold. “Belal couldn’t take me down, so Islam, you try take me down. I’m telling you now, I am the best in the world. You have a duty to defend that belt against the best welterweight in the world and you are looking at him,” Garry called out of the Octagon.

This is exactly the energy that echoes across the cage with an intention to make an impression. However, the Future brings this drama outside the Octagon, too. The drama in question is a silly altercation between Garry and the middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev. The former had allegedly gone to congratulate Arman Tsarukyan on his win when Chimaev shoved him, which he later explained. Garry called out, “That’s just childish. You’re supposed to be a champion in this sport.”

But he wasn’t done, stating, “It’s little d*ck energy. You’re the champion of the world. No one needs to see you be tough. You don’t need to have these anger management issues. Just be a man.” This is the exact outspoken energy that is for the history books. And being Islam Makhachev’s Dagestani training partner makes the potential fight even more delicious for the matchmakers. What are your thoughts on the potential Makhachev vs. Garry fight?