Michael Bisping Fires Back at Sean Strickland Over 1776 Jab in British–American Feud

The fight card for the UFC’s 2026 White House event is still subject to heavy speculation, but the verbal jabs are already flying, especially across the Atlantic. President Donald Trump’s recent announcement that the UFC will host an event on the White House lawn for America’s 250th Independence Day celebration has fighters, fans, and pundits buzzing.

And Michael Bisping? He’s already building his dream card for the event but not without clapping back at Sean Strickland’s recent jab aimed at the first British fighter to ever win a UFC title. So, what happened?

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, ‘The Count’ began by breaking down his choices for the potential 2026 spectacle at the White House as he shared, “So the main card is Tom Aspinall vs Jon Jones, Conor McGregor versus Michael Chandler, Valentina Shevchenko taking on Erin Blanchfield, of course there’s one other. We got have Sean Strickland on there.”

With a cheeky grin and his trademark brand of humor, Bisping then lit the fuse. He took aim at ‘Tarzan’ and revealed, “Sean Strickland, captain 1776 himself. Sean Strickland tagged me in something yesterday on Instagram. Just having a dig about 1776. I just got something to tell all you Americans out there. English don’t give a sh— and we do not get offended by any jokes or anything by 1776.”

Clearly amused, Bisping continued his light-hearted rebuttal by joking that while Americans celebrate their victory, they still speak English. But he wasn’t done just yet.

Taking things up a notch, he continued by stating in the video, “And England, we’re very good at giving Independence back, okay? At one point, we ruled the world, you know, and then we just gave it all back because we couldn’t be bothered with the headaches.”

via Imago January 17, 2024, Toronto, On, CANADA: Sean Strickland, UFC middleweight champion speaks with the media ahead of UFC 297 in Toronto on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. The pay-per-view card, the first in Toronto since UFC 231 in December 2018, features nine Canadians and two world title fights. Sean Strickland PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAc35_ 20240117_zaf_c35_079 Copyright: xNathanxDenettex

Despite the dig, Michael Bisping insisted Strickland had to be on the UFC White House card, keeping the tone playful but still cheekily pointed. While ‘Tarzan’ may have started the fire, ‘The Count’ fanned the flames with a dry wit only he could deliver.

Let’s not forget, the two have had comical rapports in the past, including a viral moment earlier this year when Strickland jokingly stated that, “He can actually fight a little bit,” during a pre-fight interview ahead of UFC 312.

But Michael Bisping, who once stepped in on around two weeks’ notice to shock the world by knocking out Luke Rockhold and claiming middleweight gold at UFC 199, has never been afraid to clap back, especially when the banter turns international! Yet, even as ‘The Count’ wants the American fighter to be a part of the White House spectacle, there’s one name who’s raring to get back at Strickland before that happens.

‘The Last Stylebender’ aims for redemption by firing a jab at “fat” Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya isn’t done with Sean Strickland, not by a long shot. Strickland stunned the world at UFC 293, dominating Adesanya over five rounds to claim the middleweight title. Since then, both men have taken different paths. Adesanya lost two fights in a row to Dricus Du Plessis and most recently, Nassourdine Imavov. Strickland, meanwhile, lost his belt to ‘Stillknocks’ at UFC 297 and came up short in their rematch at UFC 312 earlier this year, and remains without a confirmed fight.

But now, ‘The Last Stylebender’ is ready to run it back. On the red carpet of the 2025 UFC Hall of Fame ceremony, Adesanya didn’t mince words as he stated, “I think he’s going through something. I haven’t really seen anything, but someone sent me a screenshot, like, ‘Oh, he’s fat now.’ I saw it and I was like, oh s—.”

But beneath the jabs, Adesanya showed a sliver of empathy as he further shared, “Sean, it’s June, men’s mental health month. I hope you’re looking out for your mental health, and also looking out for your physical health,” before adding a parting shot with, “You fat b–” and laughing.

Adesanya’s aim is clear. He wants the rematch this September or October. And with the UFC’s planned White House event looming in 2026, it’s a fight that could set the stage for an even bigger spectacle down the road.

In the end, Sean Strickland may have kicked off the banter with a jab at 1776, but he’s now got heat coming from both sides of the pond. Michael Bisping clapped back with classic British sarcasm. But while ‘The Count’s barbs stayed playful, Israel Adesanya’s challenge was far more pointed. With Strickland currently unbooked and Adesanya looking for redemption, a fall rematch could be the perfect storm. And who knows, maybe the winner could march straight onto the White House lawn in 2026? What do you think? Let us know in the comments below!