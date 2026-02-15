Michael Bisping Gives Bold Verdict on Israel Adesanya’s Career After UFC Seattle

With a three-fight losing streak behind him and his prime years seemingly in the rearview mirror, Israel Adesanya is confronting the reality of the final chapter of his career. Recently, the former champion outlined a retirement timeline and confirmed that he does not plan to fight beyond 2027. He even hinted at his post-retirement plans, saying, “I could be a DJ.” That revelation has now drawn a response from UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping.

After a year away from competition, Israel Adesanya will return to the Octagon next month at UFC Seattle to face Joe Pyfer in the main event on March 28. At the same time, he aims to make a strong comeback and finish his career on a high note. As he looks to mount a comeback and finish his career on a high note, Bisping believes ‘The Last Stylebender’ still has plenty to offer, both inside and outside the cage.

Michael Bisping feels Adesanya can do it

“Of course, there is life after fighting,” Michael Bisping said in his latest YouTube video. “There are other things you can do. If you have the kind of drive, talent, sacrifice, and character to work your a– off, you can do whatever you want in this life.

“When you become a fighter, or in fact, when you go on any endeavor in life, if you are brave enough to speak it into existence and have grandiose ideas, people will look around and s–t all over it because they’re jealous they don’t have the same vision. If you’re going to do something, do it 100 percent. Do whatever you want in this life, and don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do it.”

Before entering MMA, Adesanya had already built an impressive résumé in kickboxing, amassing over 75 wins and sharing the ring with elite names like Alex Pereira and Jason Wilnis. He later carried that success into the UFC, where he dominated the middleweight division and became one of the promotion’s biggest stars. Now, with fewer than 10 fights left in his career, Adesanya plans to retire soon, pursue DJing, and Bisping backs him wholeheartedly.

During his year away from active competition, Adesanya leaned into those passions. He performed at the AfroSoul Festival in New Zealand as ‘DJ Stylebender’ and continued exploring entertainment opportunities, including collaborations in the gaming space. Known for his charisma, love of hip-hop culture, and larger-than-life personality, the Nigerian-Kiwi star has never limited himself to fighting alone.

Despite all this, right now Izzy wants to stay focused on his upcoming fight.

Israel Adesanya gears up for a big Octagon comeback

Israel Adesanya has nothing left to prove in the sport, and many legends and analysts have advised him to retire now to protect his legacy and record. Still, Adesanya feels the competitive drive and wants to fight as long as the fighter inside him is alive and well.

After back-to-back setbacks against Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland, and Nassourdine Imavov, Adesanya is aiming to reestablish himself among the elite at 185 pounds. Another loss, however, could significantly impact his standing in the division and reshape the narrative around his career.

“A year without fighting. I’ve never done that before in this game,” Adesanya told MMA Fighting. “So this is new territory, uncharted territory, and it’s exciting… I came back home, and I was just back into the regular flow of things. There was no inkling like, ‘I need to fight again.'”

Now, all eyes turn to UFC Seattle. Can ‘The Last Stylebender’ author one more memorable chapter, or is this the beginning of the end for one of the middleweight division’s most iconic champions?