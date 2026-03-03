Michael Bisping, Megan Olivi, and Paul Felder Extend UFC Broadcast Contract With Paramount+

The UFC might be entering a new broadcast era, but some familiar voices are not going anywhere. As the Paramount+ partnership settles in and the promotion experiments with crossover simulcasts and bigger stages, fans are quietly wondering what the on-air team will look like in the long run.

It turns out that there will be no shake-up. If anything, it’s more stability. Megan Olivi, Paul Felder, and Michael Bisping have all signed long-term contracts to remain on the UFC’s broadcast team on Paramount+. Same faces. Same voices. Just locked in for the long haul.

Familiar voices staying put in the UFC’s Paramount+ era

Megan Olivi, who has been in the spotlight since 2013, made it clear how important the extension is to her. If you’ve watched any event in the last decade, you’ve already noticed how much she anchors the broadcast and has been a fan favorite by being the host of several UFC-related shows, such as the ‘Becoming A Fighter’ podcast.

“I am proud to have re-signed with the UFC, an organization I have been honored to represent for the past 13 years,” said Olivi in an interview with the UFC. “From a front-row seat, I’ve watched the UFC evolve into the global powerhouse it is today.

The roster is filled with exceptional athletes, and telling their stories has been one of the greatest privileges of my career.”

Paul Felder, who began calling fights in 2017 while still competing, described commentary as life’s work. For someone who transitioned smoothly from fighter to analyst, this feels like a natural continuation.

“What began as an opportunity has grown into my life’s work and my true passion,” the Irishman said. “I feel incredibly blessed to tell the stories of these athletes and call the action from the best seat in the house.

This is the greatest sport in the world, and it’s an honor to be trusted with this role. And I’m just getting started.”

View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Then there’s Michael Bisping, a former champion and Hall of Famer who is never short of opinions. ‘The Count’ has been a member of the desk in some capacity since 2012, and he is now a staple in the Paramount+ chapter. In fact, he will also continue to be a part of Dana White’s Contender Series and Power Slap.

“I’m beyond proud and excited to say that I’ve re-signed with the UFC,” said Michael Bisping. “I always dreamed, of course, of being a champion, but also of being a part of the broadcast after my career.

This is a role I cherish and take very seriously, but it also allows me to still be involved with the sport that has given me so much.”

And they will not have to wait long to return to work. UFC 326 is just around the corner, and it will be a significant crossover event, with parts of the card streaming on both CBS and Paramount+ before the main event, Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira, streams exclusively.

But that’s not all, as the event also features some new and old faces coming together for the perfect broadcast experience.

Joe Rogan returns to commentary for UFC 326

And just to round out the lineup, Joe Rogan returns to his usual seat. After skipping UFC 325 in Australia, as he has done for years with overseas cards, the JRE host returns for UFC 326 in Las Vegas. He’ll slide right back as a color commentator, joining Jon Anik on play-by-play and Daniel Cormier next to him.

When it’s a huge domestic card, especially one with crossover appeal, Joe Rogan’s presence feels just right. It won’t just be a three-man booth. Megan Olivi will continue to work in the arena as usual, while Dustin Poirier will join Cormier and Paul Felder on the weigh-in desk. On fight night, Michael Bisping takes over at the desk while ‘DC’ goes cageside.

One of the UFC’s newest faces, Kate Scott, takes on hosting duties throughout the weekend. It’s a mix of classic favorites and new arrivals, all falling under the Paramount+ umbrella.

The UFC certainly wants this one to feel big, as part of the card airing on both CBS and Paramount+ before the Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira main event goes exclusive to streaming. Joe Rogan’s return, along with the expanded broadcast team, gives it the traditional pay-per-view intensity—even in the new broadcast era.