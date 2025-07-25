Michael Bisping Misses Out on Huge Opportunity as He Stars Alongside Daughter in Atlas King

Beyond his accomplishments inside the Octagon, Michael Bisping has carved out a second career on the big screen. The former UFC champion has shown off his acting range in both film and television. His journey into acting began in 2010 with Beatdown, a gritty, low-budget action flick centered around underground fighting. As his film career gained momentum, Bisping scored a high-profile role alongside Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage. He followed that up with appearances in fight-themed films like ‘My Name Is Lenny’ and ‘Never Back Down: Revolt’, further solidifying his place in the genre.

Bisping is now gearing up for what might be his most demanding role yet. He’s set to star alongside Academy Award winner Cuba Gooding Jr. in the upcoming film ‘Atlas King’, a project that promises to push Bisping to new limits. In ‘Atlas King’, Michael Bisping takes on the lead role in what promises to be a gritty, emotionally charged story. He plays a former fighter who returns from a long hiatus, only to find himself entangled in old rivalries and forced to confront the painful task of burying his best friend. Backed by Punch It Films and helmed by writer-director Nika Agiashvili, the film explores the dark underbelly of Bisping’s character’s world, as he tries to outrun his past and break free from the grip of a ruthless mob boss.

However, the movie is also special for Bisping because his daughter, Ellie Bisping, is also a part of it. The father-daughter duo was previously seen working together in the movie “Red Sonja.” However, this time, things are a bit different for their upcoming project, as shared by the former UFC champion himself. Bisping took to his X account to share a picture of his daughter working on the sets of his upcoming movie. One of the fans asked him, “Awesome family, Mike! Is she in the movie as well?” ‘The Count’ was quick to respond and replied, “She is. She’s been training as an actress for years.”

Michael Bisping's hard work for his upcoming movie gets praised by many.

Truly gorgeous sir! Is there a dad-daughter duo in this movie?”. Thank you. Sadly we don’t have any scenes together.”

The former middleweight champion—renowned for his toughness and relentless work ethic—added his signature touch of humor to the moment with a playful caption. Even while drenched in stage blood and deep, Michael Bisping couldn’t resist lightening the mood. He shared a message which read as, “Awesome first day on the set of Atlas King from @punchitfilms yesterday. A little sore this morning, but pumped to do it all over again. Fortunately, no fight scene today though, as I’m sore a f— 😂.” Sore or not, Bisping looks like a man who hasn’t skipped a single training session since hanging up the gloves. His unwavering discipline hasn’t gone unnoticed either—fans, along with current and former fighters, flooded the comments with praise.

His fight world showed up in the comments section with comments from many legends of the sport. UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja was one of them who seemed highly impressed and used four 🔥 emojis, “🔥🔥🔥🔥”.UFC legend Mark Coleman kept it simple and wrote, “Solid work 🙌.” BKFC’s Ricardo Franco chimed in with a flurry of 🔥 emojis, while fellow Brit Brendan Loughnane added, “Shape on the lad 👏,” summing up what everyone was thinking. It’s not often the MMA world reaches a unanimous verdict, but this was one of those rare moments. It highlighted how fighters like Bisping are bringing their grit, discipline, and larger-than-life presence with them.

As Atlas King continues its march through production, one thing is becoming crystal clear—Michael Bisping isn't just here to play a part; he's here to own the screen. He's bringing the same fire that fueled his UFC career into his acting, proving once again that when Bisping shows up, all eyes follow. And judging by his current form, Bisping isn't merely pretending to be a beast—he's living it.

