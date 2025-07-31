Michael Bisping Tells UFC to Book Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 3 for White House Fight

The announcement that the UFC will be holding a pay-per-view event at the White House has many active and inactive fighters scrambling to land a spot on that card. Someone who’s been away from action for over four years, Conor McGregor, also mentioned his wish to come back and fight in that event, and guess what? ‘The Notorious’ even revealed on social media about getting into the testing pool.

The supposed godfather of British MMA, Michael Bisping, understands how big a clout Conor McGregor has in the MMA world. After all, he’s the real star when it comes to the sport. But he doubts that McGregor will be able to deliver a performance like he did back in the day, given that he’s been out of touch with the fight for a longer period than most fans like. Nevertheless, having him on the White House card would be massive for Dana White and Co., according to the former UFC middleweight champion.

Michael Bisping stated in a recent YouTube video, “Conor McGregor is still the biggest star in mixed martial arts, whichever way you want to slice it, okay? The PPVs that he’s sold are historic. It’s as simple as that. The demand is still going to be there, right?” He further added. “2016 is nine years ago. That’s crazy… McGregor’s getting a little bit older. Everyone’s getting a little bit older, but if he wants to come back, he wants to fight on the White House, great. Fair play.”

Now, when it comes to his potential opponent, Michael Chandler is obviously the first name that pops up. The former 3-time Bellator champion has been waiting for the fight against the Dubliner for a couple of years now. But if that doesn’t work out, there is always the trilogy fight against Nate Diaz. “The fight with Michael Chandler would be one option, but another guy that’s not even a part of the UFC is Nate Diaz,” Bisping continued.

When it comes to the credibility of Nate Diaz, there is an issue. Not only is he 40 years old, which is not that big of a deal, but the Stockton native also lost his stock after losing to YouTuber-turned-fighter Jake Paul in their boxing match in 2023. Despite that, given how much success the UFC has seen when McGregor fought Diaz, there is no bigger fight to book other than a trilogy fight between them.

“The stock has dropped [for Nate Diaz]. Simple as that. You’re not the bad boy anymore when you’re getting dropped and beaten by Jake Paul, the Disney star,” Michael Bisping added. “If he [Diaz] was [back in the UFC], and if Conor McGregor does actually make it back, I think that’s the fight to make all day long. They’re one and one; they were some of the biggest fights in UFC history. Nate Diaz vs Conor McGregor at the White House would be absolutely insane.”

Well, who wouldn’t love to see a Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz fight? While that’s a viable option for Dana White, the Stockton native seems to have his eyes on another fighter. If you’ve already guessed it, yes, it’s the BMF champion, Max Holloway. Here’s what he had to say.

Conor McGregor’s famous rival wants the BMF title

Despite failing to claim the BMF title when it was first introduced in 2019, Nate Diaz still believes that he’s the rightful BMF champion. Besides Conor McGregor, even the Stockton native is also after the BMF title, and he issued a blunt message to Max Holloway, who’s the current holder of the title and recently defended the title for the first time in the history of the UFC.

“This guy [is] cool, but he keeps wearing my belt,” Nate Diaz wrote on X. Well, Max Holloway has proved that he’s a different animal in the lightweight division, so maybe he can take this challenge on. Fighting and beating Diaz will be another feather on the BMF champion’s cap, and he can add that to the list of other top stars and legends that he’s beaten and retired for good.

Well, Michael Bisping’s enthusiasm about a McGregor-Diaz 3 fight makes sense since they are two of the biggest MMA stars ever. But after his UFC 303 pullout, people are not certain that a comeback could materialize. Nevertheless, McGregor has entered the testing pool, so we’ll have to wait and see how Dana White navigates this situation. Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.