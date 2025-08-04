Michael Chandler Begins Countdown as Conor McGregor Dreams of UFC: White House as Irish President

Michael Chandler may not have stepped into the Octagon for a while, but that has not prevented him from flipping the timer. When Conor McGregor posted a wild, ambitious claim about becoming Ireland’s president before his next UFC fight, ‘Iron Mike’ didn’t argue. He didn’t roll his eyes either. Instead, he only reacted with two words, and that was enough to set the internet on fire again.

The moment followed McGregor’s most recent attention-grabbing statement: an X post in which he imagined himself fighting not just in the White House, but also as Ireland’s newly elected president. He painted the picture in classic McGregor style: dramatic, outlandish, and completely over the top. “I pray I am in as Irelands President by the time of the fight in the White House. 🙏 How iconic it will be.”

And, although most dismissed it as more of his usual flair, Michael Chandler took it as if a date had finally been locked in. “335 days…” That was all he said, yet it had weight. The number is an obvious reference to July 4, 2026, the date Donald Trump intends to host a historic UFC event on the South Lawn as part of his “Celebration 250.”

The Irishman has already photoshopped himself into the card, standing in the White House with Chandler and Trump in the background, with the caption declaring, “The only place where disputes truly get settled.” And while the UFC’s top brass haven’t confirmed it, the wheels are clearly turning.

This time, there is substance to the hype. ‘The Notorious’ has officially returned to the UFC’s drug testing pool, having submitted his first 2025 sample earlier this month, which he even posted proof of. ‘Iron,’ however, has not fought since being defeated by Paddy Pimblett. Despite this, he’s stayed in condition, knowing that the McGregor bout is still the best payday he could hope for.

So, while Conor McGregor fantasizes about presidential power and White House glory, and Michael Chandler waits with the patience of a man who knows the spotlight will eventually return, the countdown has silently begun. But will it really be a good idea to book a fight between the two? Well, at least Michael Bisping believes so.

Michael Bisping drops a shocking verdict on Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor

With Conor McGregor hinting at a return and Michael Chandler quietly counting down the days, former UFC champion Michael Bisping chimed in with a surprising take. While many believe the battle is long overdue, ‘The Count’ sees it as unbalanced, suggesting McGregor’s comeback will be easier than expected if Chandler’s current form is any indication.

ABisping did not hold back. Reflecting on Chandler’s loss to Paddy Pimblett, he called the former Bellator champ “washed,” pointing out how flat and overmatched he looked inside the cage. He said, “I think it would be a perfect opponent to come back to and face after so much time away, because the version of Michael Chandler that we saw against Paddy Pimblett was washed.”

To emphasize his point further, the Briton added, “He was done. He was over the hill. He looked terrible.” Despite McGregor’s inactivity, Michael Bisping claimed Chandler’s deterioration is sharper and more alarming. In his opinion, ‘Iron Mike’ is the ideal opponent for Conor McGregor to come back against.