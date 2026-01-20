Michael Chandler Breaks Silence After Conor McGregor Fight Snub With Subtle Shot at Masvidal’s Claims

Michael Chandler appears to have fallen out of favor with Dana White. Often touted as the prime example of ‘Dana White privilege,’ Chandler had his heart shattered in a million pieces when the UFC CEO dismissed the idea of matching ‘Iron’ against Conor McGregor on the White House card scheduled to unfold on June 14.

“No, that was a couple of years ago,” White said about the fight. Conor and Chandler were supposed to fight in 2024, but the Irish star broke his toe in training camp, canceling the fight. McGregor, of course, immediately got on board with the idea. “Pick who ya want!” McGregor wrote on X. “The Mac sweats nothing and nobody. I’m TASTY SHOTS.” But what about Chandler?

Why did Michael Chandler take shots at Masvidal?

Since Dana White’s dismissal, there has been absolute silence in Michael Chandler’s corner. But now, he has shared a cryptic message on X, breaking the silence. “How easy it is to get a headline these days: ‘I cannot confirm nor deny’ about ANYTHING,” he wrote on X. “Yeah, I cannot confirm nor deny if I landed on the moon last week.”

So, now the question is, what was Chandler referring to? Well, because ‘Gamebred’ basically confirmed that negotiations are ongoing for a fight against McGregor. Choosing to stay tight-lipped, the 41-year-old claimed he has started training for something big. Claiming to be Donald Trump’s favorite fighter, Jorge Masvidal said he can’t confirm or deny what’s next.

“I can’t deny or confirm any of that right now, but maybe hopefully soon, I can,” Masvidal said, which Chandler was referring to in his tweet. “… Like maybe 10 days, something like that, I should have more confirmation on it.” Still, as of the time of writing, a fight between Conor McGregor and Masvidal hasn’t been confirmed.

McGregor, of course, hasn’t fought since he broke his leg in a fight against Dustin Poirier. However, he is ready for action on June 14, as he has already entered the UFC’s testing pool. Meanwhile, Masvidal effectively retired back in 2023 after his loss to Gilbert Burns. Only time will tell whether this fight is actually happening or not.

But what do the experts say about this matchup?

Michael Bisping reacts to Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal

Michael Bisping has weighed in on the growing buzz around a potential Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal showdown, calling it a logical and exciting comeback fight for the Irish star. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former UFC champion suggested the matchup could even headline the UFC’s White House event.

“It looks like we might be getting Conor McGregor vs. the one and only, Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal, at the White House – potentially,” Bisping said. “If you ask me, that actually makes a lot of sense.” With the UFC reportedly moving on from McGregor’s long-planned bout with Michael Chandler, Bisping believes Masvidal is a far better option.

He noted that McGregor remains the promotion’s biggest draw and that the UFC would want a favorable return fight for him. “Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal makes all the sense in the world,” Bisping added, calling it a “sensational matchup” that would deliver entertainment and star power on a massive stage.

So, it appears the fighters are onboard, the experts have approved—all that is left is for the confirmation. Dana White has said he will start working on the card after January 24th, so an announcement shouldn’t be far away.