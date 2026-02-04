Michael Chandler Eyes Title Fight With Bold UFC White House Claim After Dana White Snub

Michael Chandler is looking for another option in the lightweight division to book his ticket for the White House Card. “The matchup was exciting a couple of years ago, but not anymore,” said Dana White, closing the door for Chandler for a once exciting showdown with Conor McGregor. ‘Iron’ has now set his eyes on a champion in the lightweight division. With a three-fight losing streak, the callout looks questionable.

The White House event has been confirmed to happen on the 250th anniversary of America, on the 14th of June. And Chandler feels he definitely deserves to be on the card, or maybe he has already earned his spot. As UFC heads into its third event of the year, it features a blockbuster rematch between Charles Oliveira and Max Holloway, fighting for the BMF belt at UFC 326. And, Chandler has his eyes set on the winner of that bout.

Michael Chandler picks his UFC 326 main event winner

“I got my eye on that one [BMF title match between Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira], because I think Max gets the win,” said Chandler. “I think Oliveira is coming off a pretty devastating knockout and turned around real quick, jumped into another training camp. I got my eyes set on that BMF belt if Max wins, so we’ll see.”

In a candid interview with MMA Junkie, ‘Iron’ discussed his future fight plans in detail while also analyzing past bouts from the last two UFC events. Michael Chandler is not only eyeing the BMF belt, but he is also speaking with certainty about his presence on the White House card, regardless of who the opponent may be.

“I’m the most reliable, the most professional man in mixed martial arts. Maybe in the history of mixed martial arts. So, when I sign my name to a dotted line, I show up and do the work every single day. With that being said, there’s still some hope there that maybe that fight happens. We shall see, but we’re having some conversations. Either way, I will be on the White House lawn June 14.” The interviewer vehemently stated that the reason the Chandler vs. Conor fight has not materialized is not Chandler, but McGregor.

With that said, if Oliveira bests Max Holloway at UFC 326, ‘Blessed’ might call for a trilogy, which would derail the #13-ranked lightweight’s plans. While Chandler finds his path to make it to the White House Card, McGregor is also keen to be on the card.

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor set for same White House card, just not each other

After coaching opposite teams at the ‘The Ultimate Fighters Championship’, Chandler and McGregor were set for a match, which was cancelled after the Irishman pulled out of the fight due to an injury. Since then ‘Iron’ lost two fights against Charles Oliveira and Paddy Pimblett at UFC 309 and UFC 314, respectively.

Now the former Bellator lightweight champion has shifted all his focus to the White House card. “For me, best-case scenario is me and Conor,” Chandler said. “Worst-case scenario, I’m still fighting at the White House against someone else-and it’s going to be an awesome, badass matchup.”

In a recent interview, Dana admitted that fans will not be able to witness a bout between Chandler and Conor. “That is not the fight we are going with..Obviously, we love Chandler. He’s one of the best and has done so much for this sport and this company. Conor and I have a good relationship, we talk a lot… and yeah, he’s definitely in the running for this fight at the White House.”

Fans may very well see Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor on the same card—but the UFC hasn’t confirmed anything yet. While the long-teased matchup continues to stall, we are likely to get some updates about the card soon. After White previously mentioned plans for Ilia Topuria main-eventing the card based on availability, an undisputed lightweight clash with Justin Gaethje might be in the works.

With that said, what do you think about the White House Card? Give us your thoughts in the comment section below.