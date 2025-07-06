Michael Chandler Faces Shocker as Conor McGregor UFC White House Fight Derailed by Dustin Poirier Proposal

Donald Trump just dropped a bombshell at his Iowa rally. The POTUS revealed a massive idea: the UFC could take center stage to celebrate America’s 260th birthday next year. The plan involves hosting a major championship event in front of 20,000 to 25,000 fans in a temporary stadium at the White House. While the idea has sparked mixed reactions, it’s created a wave of excitement among UFC fans and fighters. And unsurprisingly, Conor McGregor has already shown interest in making his grand comeback on that stage.

‘The Notorious One,’ while reacting to Trump’s vision, shared a secret conversation with Dana White, where the head honcho replied to his voice notes on Instagram with a simple, “I LOVE IT.” That was followed by a much clearer message on X, where the former two-division champ wrote, “Happy 4th of July, USA. Excited with President Trump announcing a UFC fight event at the White House. I would be honoured! Count me in!” After clearing his intentions, McGregor didn’t hold back and called out his opponent as well.

The Irishman posted what appeared to be an AI-generated image of him and Michael Chandler facing off in front of the White House, captioned, “The only place where disputes truly get settled. The White House.” That sparked tremendous hype around McGregor’s long-awaited comeback. However, veteran referee John McCarthy, while expressing interest in seeing McGregor return, suggested a different route. According to McCarthy, a fourth fight with Dustin Poirier would make far more sense as a massive headliner.

Veteran Ref during the Weighing in podcast stated, “No! Look, if I’m gonna do it, and I’m gonna do it right, and Conor’s gonna be part of it. I’m gonna be talking to Dustin Poirier, saying, ‘Dustin, you can retire after New Orleans. But, keep yourself kinda in-shape and you’ll be out of retirement for number four against Conor McGregor.”

Big John McCarthy said the battle would be great. Even if McGregor and Poirier fought five more bouts, no one would miss it. But a lot of fans are more interested in seeing how the former two-division champion does against a new opponent before he moves up in competition. Also, McGregor and Chandler previously coached against each other on The Ultimate Fighter, so it makes logical to resolve that first. Michael Bisping also says that this is the way they should go.

Michael Bisping backs Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler clash at UFC White House

Fans would still come to see Conor McGregor fight anyplace, even though he’s not the most feared fighter on the roster right now. Michael Bisping, a former UFC middleweight champion, agrees with the idea. He thinks that “The Notorious One” should come back to the White House. Bisping also thought McGregor would beat Michael Chandler in his current form.

‘The Count’ stated in his YouTube video, “If Conor could come back. And that’s a big if, the White House wouldn’t be a bad place to do it. He has already been there. And I think he would probably beat Michael Chandler. Certainly, that version that fought Paddy Pimblett. No disrespect to Paddy Pimblett! So, there’s your main and there’s your co-main.”

Although present-day Chandler could still pose a threat to Conor McGregor, who hasn’t trained for years, we’d see if the dream fight actually gets put together. But, interestingly, Bisping puts their fight in the co-main. So, what’s the main? He picks Jones vs. Aspinall as the headliner. And that’s a very ambitious card he’s built around the UFC White House event.

With that being said, recently, the UFC spokesperson has also confirmed the ongoing developments of the massive event. So, what do you think should be the main event?