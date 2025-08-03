Michael Chandler Faces Unforgiving UFC Fans as Conor McGregor White House Fight Fades Into Pipe Dream

Conor McGregor has been out of the Octagon for nearly four years, but his long absence may finally be nearing its end. With two bouts still left on his UFC contract, McGregor’s return has lingered in limbo. That was until now. Signs are beginning to point toward a major comeback. The biggest shift came after U.S. President Donald Trump made headlines last month by offering the White House South Lawn as the venue for a UFC event next year, part of a special “Celebration 250” planned for July 4th.

That unexpected announcement seems to have reignited McGregor’s focus on stepping back into the cage. Seizing the moment, Conor McGregor now looks primed to finally face longtime rival Michael Chandler. The two have circled each other for over three years, yet the highly anticipated matchup has never come to fruition. With the UFC reportedly in talks with the White House, McGregor didn’t hold back—posting an AI-generated image on X featuring himself and Chandler inside the White House, with Donald Trump in the background.

His caption read: “The only place where disputes truly get settled. The White House.” The post even got the green light from Dana White. Still, critics continue to dismiss the bout. Meanwhile, former UFC champ Michael Bisping voiced his disappointment and pushed for a Nate Diaz trilogy fight instead. However, Chandler isn’t giving up soon. Shortly after, he shared a training clip on Threads where he brutally delivers elbows to a grounded dummy, captioning it: “Wouldn’t want to be him. Walk on. See you on top.”

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 196-McGregor vs Diaz, March 5, 2016 Las Vegas, NV, USA Nate Diaz right against Conor McGregor during UFC 196 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports, 05.03.2016 21:57:42, 9172313, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Nate Diaz, Diaz, MMA, Conor McGregor PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 9172313

The clip was clearly a warning shot aimed at Conor McGregor, but it may have missed the mark. Instead of rallying support, fans quickly lit up the comments section, showing where their true loyalties lie in the McGregor-Chandler saga.

Fans rip into Michael Chandler after another Conor McGregor challenge

After months of uncertainty, Conor McGregor finally took a concrete step toward his UFC return by re-entering the drug testing pool. The official UFC Anti-Doping website listed the Irishman’s first test session for 2025 on August 1—his first since 2024, when testers collected 11 samples ahead of his scheduled bout against Michael Chandler at UFC 303. That fight never happened, as McGregor pulled out due to a pinky toe injury.

Conor McGregor confirmed that he submitted his sample and even posted photos of the process. The anti-doping website acknowledged the update, which reignited hope for Michael Chandler, who has remained in shape despite entering the twilight of his career. Still, fans didn’t miss the chance to troll the UFC lightweight. As Chandler unleashed heavy ground-and-pound on a training dummy, one fan quipped, “Gentleman, someone separate them or he’ll kill him. Poor doll—may he rest in peace.”

Another mocked Chandler’s fight IQ: “1-200.” Chandler has struggled lately. He lost five of his last six fights, including two since coming back from his layoff. Waiting for Conor McGregor cost him his prime years, and fans took notice. One asked, “When was the last time u did that to someone?” Another echoed the frustration, writing: “Man, 1-5 in the past 5 years. Last win against Tony Ferguson?”

Now, Chandler doesn’t seem to care about titles or rankings—he wants big-money, crowd-pleasing fights. A bout with McGregor checks that box. But his last fight didn’t help his stock—Paddy Pimblett overwhelmed him, leaving Chandler looking vulnerable. Fans flooded the comments with jabs.

One wrote, “Too bad he don’t hit back,” while another repeated the earlier burn: “When was the last time you did that to someone?” The roasting didn’t end there. One fan compared Chandler’s beatdown of the dummy to a WWE clash: “It’s time… Full 5 mins of handicapped beating… Michael Chandler vs John Cena.” Playing off Cena’s signature line. And to cap off the trolling, another fan joked, “Finally, a win.”

With the McGregor vs. Chandler UFC White House card still under wraps—and nearly a year out—it remains to be seen if Dana White & Co. will officially greenlight the Irishman’s involvement. After all, White recently shut down Jon Jones’ appearance on the same card over commitment concerns. Will McGregor get the nod?