Michael Chandler Finally Moves On From Conor McGregor After Dana White’s Firm Verdict

Michael Chandler’s UFC career has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. After moving on from a potential big-money fight against Conor McGregor, Chandler chased the fight again after the Irishman called for a fight on the White House card. But as it seems, that wish now looks far from materializing.

Chandler believed the cancelled bout between him and McGregor could have been a great addition to the White House Card lineup. But Dana White has clearly stated that he does not want to see Chandler face the Irishman on his return. Now, that has left the ‘Iron’ in limbo, wondering about his other options in the promotion.

Michael Chandler sheds light on his UFC future

“The funny thing about being where I’m right now is obviously my eyes are set on the White House…. Who’s the opponent? Dana says it’s not Conor, so we’ll see who it is,” Chandler said during the UFC 324 weigh-in show.

He further went on to note about who he wants next in the promotion: “Obviously, that’s the fight [vs. Conor McGregor] to me that makes the most sense… But if it’s not him, I want big fights. I want to get in there and fight a top guy. I don’t think my last performance was indicative of my actual skillset and my fire and passion for the sport.”

To book ‘Iron’ against a top lightweight would be quite challenging for the UFC. In the last few years, Chandler hasn’t been on the positive side of the results. After his bout against McGregor fell off in June 2024, Chandler fought Charles Oliveira and Paddy Pimblett at UFC 309 and UFC 314, respectively. And following those fights, he now stands on a three-fight losing streak.

While he is not sure about his next potential opponents, Chandler has noted some names that could be something the UFC would be interested in booking for him

Chandler has his eyes set on the next few UFC lightweight fights

The lightweight division is now almost booked against each other. Except for Ilia Topuria and Arman Tsarukyan, the rest of the top 6 have fights coming up. After Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje’s clash this weekend, Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira will face each other for the BMF title at a stacked UFC 326 match card. Also, on the undercard of UFC 325, Dan Hooker is scheduled to fight Benoit Saint-Denis.

“We will see what happens in March. Max vs. Charles. Arman is out there just talking about people. But these are not fights that I necessarily deserve… Whatever comes my way comes my way. But hopefully Conor at the White House,” Chandler noted during the UFC 324 weigh-in show discussion, while wondering if the options available for him to fight.

With that said, the UFC might book him against a rising contender like Mauricio Ruffy or Rafael Fiziev, given how his UFC career has gone so far. Ilia Topuria’s return to the Octagon would further diminish his chances of fighting a top contender.

Although Chandler wants to fight Conor McGregor, he is also interested in exploring other options. He is ready to face whoever the UFC decides to book him against. Now, with that being said, the question remains the same: Who could Chandler fight next? Share your thoughts in the comments below!