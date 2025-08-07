Michael Chandler Hit by Setback Before Conor McGregor’s UFC White House Fight Gets Green Light

Michael Chandler‘s long-running pursuit of a fight with Conor McGregor has already encountered numerous barriers, but the most significant may be ‘Iron’ himself, rather than McGregor’s schedule or UFC politics. While Michael Chandler remains loud about wanting the fight, even suggesting a White House showdown in 2026, questions about his combat IQ continue to surface, weakening his credibility as a top-tier threat.

On a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, this very issue was brought back to the spotlight, not by critics, but by fellow fighters. During a discussion about Khamzat Chimaev’s upcoming title fight against Dricus Du Plessis, podcast host and former UFC fighter Josh Thomson took an unexpected turn and used Michael Chandler as a cautionary tale.

While praising Chimaev’s mental growth inside the cage, Thomson pointed out a stark contrast with ‘Iron,’ saying, “Anytime I can think of, like, when people just have no idea how to—no fight IQ—I go right to Michael Chandler.” And trust us when we tell you that it wasn’t said for shock value; it was a sentiment shared by fans and pundits over the years.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Further on the Weighing in podcast, Thomson’s criticism, though indirect, gets at the heart of Chandler’s biggest problem. The former Bellator champion is renowned for explosive starts and highlight-reel performances, but he frequently burns out or loses control when it matters most.

AD

The 39-year-old has a habit of sabotaging himself in important fights, whether by swinging recklessly and losing positions against Dustin Poirier or seeking chaos versus Charles Oliveira. Josh Thomson noted that even fighters like ‘Borz,’ who burn through energy quickly, have refined their tempo, which Chandler appears reluctant or unable to achieve.

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 274-Chandler vs Ferguson, May 7, 2022 Phoenix, Arizona, USA Michael Chandler celebrates during UFC 274 at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports, 07.05.2022 19:41:12, 18361669, Michael Chandler, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 18361669

As Michael Chandler continues to publicly pursue what may be the biggest payday of his life, the UFC community’s rising distrust of his decision-making adds another layer of uncertainty. He may have the personality, power, and resume, but if the fight ever takes place, whether in the White House or elsewhere, it won’t just be Conor McGregor’s skills he’ll need to survive.

‘Iron’ will have to defeat the only opponent who has always beaten him: himself. And that level of understanding of self is something that many fighters believe Chandler is unable to achieve. Maybe that’s why Josh Thomson isn’t the first one to call out the 39-year-old, as even reigning champion Tom Aspinall had a few words to share about Chandler’s fight IQ.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tom Aspinall goes off on Michael Chandler’s kryptonite

Tom Aspinall doesn’t even pretend to understand what drives Michael Chandler. But when he saw Chandler swing wildly against Paddy Pimblett, the heavyweight champion saw through the chaos and noticed something missing. It was not cardio, power, or heart. It was about control. Something Aspinall, like many others, believes Chandler has continuously lacked throughout his career.

And after UFC 314, the gloves finally came off. For the Briton, it was more than just a bad night. It was a pattern. Chandler’s flashy offense, high-octane bursts, and explosive risks may excite fans, but they rarely result in sensible victories. “Bad fight IQ,” Aspinall put it frankly, a trait that shouldn’t exist in a fighter with Chandler’s background.

He further added on his YouTube channel, “It’s weird because he’s obviously a really fit guy, but if you do a sprint for five minutes, no one’s going to be fit, are they? He just goes out there, he throws from here, swinging; everything he does is picking up full blast.” Bellator champ or not, Aspinall watched the fight and never once believed Pimblett was in danger.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In that moment, Chandler’s aura crumbled further in the eyes of yet another top-tier fighter. But to make matters worse, Chandler’s response came predictably defensive. He responded on social media, drawing parallels to Aspinall’s own long wait for Jon Jones.

However, that rebuttal just highlighted what is becoming increasingly clear: ‘Iron’ isn’t just fighting the Irishman’s absence but also the growing idea that he is his own biggest liability. And according to Tom Aspinall, it won’t be easy to coach him either, so there’s the likelihood that this glaring issue just never stops existing, stopping Chandler from achieving greatness in the UFC while only increasing his losing streak.