Michael Chandler Reveals Dana White & Co.’s Struggles Addressing Conor McGregor White House Card Fight

UFC lightweight star Michael Chandler really did pull out all the stops in his quest to fight Conor McGregor. That ‘red panty night’ payout was about to hit his bank at UFC 303, but an injury to ‘The Notorious’ foiled not only ‘Iron’s but also Dana White’s plans. But then again, McGregor won’t stop teasing about making his return against Chandler, and after Donald Trump’s recent announcement, the former double champion teased fighting at the White House.

Michael Chandler believes that the UFC event at the White House will trump the biggest UFC events so far, be it UFC 300 or UFC 306 at the Sphere. But when it comes to him talking about fighting Conor McGregor, he claims that setting up fights isn’t as easy as it seems. “I have remained neutral on it, man. This is a much more complicated sport than the fans and the media understand,” Chandler told TMZ in a recent interview.

Michael Chandler also revealed that setting up a Conor McGregor return has been nothing short of a struggle for Dana White and the UFC’s matchmaking team. Some of those issues seemed out of the promotion’s brass’s control. And guess what? Chandler claims that McGregor’s issues outside the Octagon, the recent controversies, have also added to the skepticism surrounding his return.

“If you sit back and you sit down with Dana or Hunter Campbell and these guys, Sean Shelby, Mick [Maynard], the matchmakers, the kind of stuff that they have to deal with, aside from trying to get two people to fight. And then there’s a bunch of outside circumstances,” Michael Chandler further stated. “Obviously, if you look at Conor, the way he’s operating, what he’s doing, how he’s been in some hot water here and there, headlines, people can judge, make their judgments for themselves. Does he fight again? I don’t know.”

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 274-Chandler vs Ferguson, May 7, 2022 Phoenix, Arizona, USA Michael Chandler during UFC 274 at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports, 07.05.2022 19:41:11, 18361665, Michael Chandler, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 18361665

Michael Chandler endured significant trolling for choosing to wait over two years for Conor McGregor before finally making his return at UFC 309. Now, the landscape has shifted, and the former 3-time Bellator champion finds himself in a different situation.

No more waiting for Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler claims

Who wouldn’t want to witness Conor McGregor in action? The fans definitely do, and considering the number of viewers he attracts, Dana White is eager to have the Irishman return. But given that his return has never seemed to materialize in the past, Michael Chandler is no longer waiting for the ‘red panty night’. Although he’d love a piece of McGregor, Chandler claims that until the former gets “his house in order,” it may never happen.

“I can tell you this. I’m not necessarily waiting. I’m not waiting for him, as you can see. I would like to see him come back. I think the UFC would like to see him come back. I think the combat sports world would like to see him come back, and I do think that he doesn’t want to end his career back in what was it, July of 2021, when he broke his leg,” Chandler added. “I think he comes back and fights, just to make that right. But is it me? I don’t know. I may be long gone by the time this dude finally comes, you know, gets his house in order and comes back.”



Michael Chandler wants to fight at the White House, and if it’s not Conor McGregor, then he’s open to fighting someone else. But as Dana White said, everyone wants to be on that card, but the event is still a year away, and the UFC landscape could change dramatically. What do you think is next for Chandler? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.