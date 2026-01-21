Michael Chandler Sends 10-Word Message to Dustin Poirier After He Reignites Conor McGregor Beef

Once MMA beef reaches a certain temperature, it never really cools down. That’s exactly what happened when Dustin Poirier squashed what appeared to be an olive branch despite Conor McGregor‘s effort at turning the page on their storied feud. However, Michael Chandler finds a space for those bitter scars to heal over time.
For Poirier, that feels unlikely, given a rift that went too personal for him to let go easily. The build-up for the third fight in their trilogy, which took place at UFC 264, took things too far after McGregor insulted Poirier’s family. Nearly 5 years later, Chandler decided to step in with some words of advice for his UFC 281 opponent.
Michael Chandler preaches peace to Dustin Poirier
As EssentiallySports took to Instagram Threads, sharing Dustin Poirier’s blatant refusal to make peace with Conor McGregor, Chandler quickly joined the conversation with a wise, reflective takeaway. “Noooo…just bury the hatchet…life is too short DP [Dustin Poirier],” sounded Chandler’s short yet loaded message to ‘The Diamond’.
By contrast, Poirier’s differences with McGregor go to a much deeper, personal level, causing the disconnect between the fighters. Ironically, as some fans pointed out, Chandler himself shares a history with Poirier, both in and outside of the Octagon. At UFC 281 in 2022, Chandler was on the receiving end as Poirier called him a fake cheater for his eye pokes after defeating ‘Iron’.
That verbal scuffle found a new home when Chandler trashed Poirier’s attempt at one final fight two short years later, asking him to retire. Naturally, Poirier responded, calling out Chandler: “You just go here, buddy. You’re not one of us… Welcome to the UFC, dude. You’ve got one win in the UFC. [Chandler has 2 UFC wins.]”
It is important to note that ‘Iron’s callout for a second fight came in after his long-awaited potential fight talks with McGregor ended. ‘The Diamond’ fought Max Holloway for the BMF title later at UFC 318 to end his career after losing the fight. However, for Chandler with the Irishman’s interest in the White House Card, the fight regained attention only for Dana White to squash the fight talks.
Michael Chandler torches ever-evolving White House discussions after leaving the equation
Michael Chandler vs Conor McGregor—a bout that never came to be—felt inevitable with McGregor’s return; however, Dana White revealed in a recent admission that Chandler was no longer a preferable comeback fight for McGregor.
In fact, whether McGregor’s participation at the White House card remains uncertain, with potential opponents running the rumor mill. After Jorge Masvidal joined the herd with a cryptic yet engagement-bait post on social media, Chandler couldn’t help but finally break his silence on the disheartening White House snub.
Tossing digs at Masvidal, Chandler wrote: “How easy is it to get a headline these days: ‘I cannot confirm nor deny if I landed on the moon last week.” Clearly annoyed at the sudden exclusion, Chandler finds himself on the outside looking in like a piece that never belonged to the puzzle.
While Chandler scored a win over Chad Mendes at RAF 3, his next move in the UFC remains uncertain. Who do you think ‘Iron’ should fight next in the UFC? Let us know your take.
