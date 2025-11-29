Michael Chandler Vows to Dominate Conor McGregor at White House Amid America’s UFC Concern

“I think if you’re making White House fights, it has to be more American fighters,” Dagestani ace Khabib Nurmagomedov predicted the environment of the White House event next year in June. Little did we know then that the stakes for the US fighters couldn’t be higher, with America suffering a slump of champions in the male divisions. Michael Chandler understands the cost well enough.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The former Bellator champion was scheduled to face Conor McGregor last year. But a twisted turn of events cancelled the bout. Now, the conversations are once again steered that way, and Chandler wants not only to beat his Irish opponent but also to dominate the rounds. And he wants to do it for the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conor McGregor is in for a challenging round at White House

UFC is planning to host one of the biggest fight nights at the White House, and for that, Conor McGregor is a name you cannot ignore. Who does the Irish striker fight? There were a few names to point out. While some wanted a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov, it’s doubtful we’ll see a Dagestan vs Ireland fight at the American arena. Others looked to Chandler, expecting a closure to a fight that McGregor’s toe injury sabotaged.

Chandler knows the pressure is only mounting, but he has a vision to fight for. “To be able to get draped in the stars and bars and get my hand raised right there on the White House lawn. I’ve dreamt about it. I’ve visualized it ever since this announcement was made that we were doing this fight on the White House lawn, and I believe it’s going to come to fruition,” the American fighter shared his confidence.

But how will he do that? Chandler plans to systematically and surgically break McGregor. The Irish fighter has proven time and again that he’s the man to beat in UFC, with his powerful, sharp striking. However, history has shown that even McGregor can break down, especially against a grappling-heavy style, as demonstrated when Khabib Nurmagomedov’s wrestling put an end to his dominant streak. With Chandler’s experience as an NCAA Division I wrestler, he has a clear edge in grappling.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it’s his motivation that fuels the American to dominate one of UFC’s biggest names. “It’s America’s birthday. 250 years and I would be the guy carrying the stars and bars, red, white, and blue to the octagon in what we assume would be the main event. Obviously, that comes with a little bit of extra pressure, a lot of extra layers. I do feel like I love this country. I love the people of this country. I love so many things about being an American. I truly believe we are the greatest country ever assembled,” Michael Chandler exclaimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Moreover, he shared his excitement to fight in front of the USA’s president and the honor to represent his country over any belt or recognition. This spirit comes at just the right moment, with America experiencing one of its driest spells in over two decades.

America’s worst UFC drought since 2004

Dana White has repeatedly shared his views on the global aspect of MMA and expects fighters from other countries to take center stage. Even at the White House event, scheduled to commence on President Donald Trump‘s birthday, June 14th, White is looking to create the “best card we can build.” However, for American fighters, this becomes a silent agreement to bring their A-game to the octagon, especially after Americans are swept across all male divisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since 2004, this is the first time with no American man holding a UFC title. At featherweight, the Aussie Alexander Volkanovski sits ice cold on the title, while Dagestan’s Islam Makhachev vacated the lightweight belt to reign a division above, at welterweight. Georgia’s Ilia Topuria has taken over Makhachev’s old spot, and even the heavyweight division is dominated by the UK’s Tom Aspinall after Jon Jones temporarily retired earlier this year.

Sean O’Malley is the only American fighter to come close to the champions in the UFC, sitting at No. 2. However, across the women’s board, there’s some positive news, with the USA holding two out of the four female divisions. The champions are Kayla Harrison in bantamweight and Mackenzie Dern in strawweight. Despite this, the women’s division has its own struggles, with the lowest female representation in the UFC in almost a decade. Coming back to the men’s division, can Michael Chandler end the Americans’ UFC drought?