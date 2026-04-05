Michael Chandler Will Be Forced Into Retirement if He Loses at White House – UFC Insider

Michael Chandler is heading into one of the most important fights of his career—and according to Chael Sonnen, it might also be his last. ‘Iron,’ who is set to face Mauricio Ruffy at the White House event on June 14, finds himself at a crossroads.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After entering the UFC with much fanfare, he was once seen as a guaranteed title contender, but his recent run has told a different story. Losses, inactivity, and wasted opportunities have slowly shifted the narrative around him. Now, ‘The American Gangster’ feels the next result will decide everything.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Does Chandler retire if Ruffy beats him? Yes. Yes, he likely will,” Chael Sonnen said on his YouTube channel. “I don’t know that it will be necessarily his choice.

“Chandler is now 38 years old. Chandler is also gainfully employed by Paramount and is going to be part of the announcing team. And should he lose a fight, that will probably just be a point in Chandler’s career.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s no longer just about winning and losing; it’s about timing. With a three-fight losing streak and five losses in his previous six, the 38-year-old’s title dreams are becoming increasingly distant. And, according to Chael Sonnen, this realization may force a decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Chandler is one of these guys that still wants to be a world champion,” he added. “So if he gets faced with and confronted with, look, that’s just not in your future. At 38 years old and coming off of this defeat, that is not in your future.

“He likely, I would predict, he likely would say, fair enough, give my spot to somebody else.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s also another factor quietly working in the background. Michael Chandler has already begun transitioning into life beyond fighting. With a spot lined up as part of Paramount’s broadcasting crew, the option to step away without uncertainty is available—something that many fighters do not have.

That safety blanket makes the decision easier, even if the temptation to compete remains strong. Mauricio Ruffy, on the other hand, is a younger, more dangerous fighter on the rise who aspires to join the lightweight division’s elite ranks. For him, this war is about moving higher. Meanwhile, for ‘Iron,’ it’s about holding on.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, maybe this might actually prove to be the last time that we’ll get to see the American fight inside the Octagon. And even if retirement and his fight future aren’t at stake, Demetrious Johnson is already calling Michael Chandler vs. Mauricio Ruffy a ‘bigger fight’ than Ronda Rousey’s MMA comeback.

ADVERTISEMENT

Demetrious Johnson claims Michael Chandler vs. Mauricio Ruffy trumps Netflix’s MMA card

That’s where the conversation around this fight takes another interesting turn. While questions about Michael Chandler’s future continue to dominate the narrative, Demetrious Johnson sees the same fight from a very different perspective. For him, this is more than just a crossroads fight; it’s one of the most technically compelling contests on the entire calendar.

With Netflix’s entry into the MMA realm and a star-studded card featuring Ronda Rousey, Gina Carano, Francis Ngannou, and Nate Diaz, many fans have labeled the event as the bigger spectacle. But ‘Mighty Mouse’ doesn’t see things that way.

“Henry Cejudo said the White House card is not as stacked as the Netflix card,” Demetrious Johnson said on his YouTube channel. “I said, ‘Henry, you’re f—— high? (Mauricio) Ruffy vs Michael Chandler is a way bigger fight, technically, skill-wise, than Gina Carano vs Ronda Rousey. It truly is. I would pay money to watch that card (UFC White House).”

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Mighty Mouse’ further admitted that while he definitely expected some bigger fights, the current card still managed to grab his attention.

“It’s a good card,” he added. “It’s not what we expected… but those are some solid fights. Then, right after that, we have International Fight Week. Netflix is trying to put together these fights, but it’s like, what are you gonna do after that?”

For Johnson, Michael Chandler vs. Mauricio Ruffy is the type of fight purists enjoy: a seasoned veteran versus a dangerous rising contender, with real stakes and repercussions. It’s not just about the names; it’s about what happens after the fight actually begins.