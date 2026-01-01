Michael Chandler’s “Desperate” Conor McGregor White House Pitch on CBS Live Draws Fan Backlash

Michael Chandler didn’t wait for a press conference or a well-timed social media post. He chose live television. During the CBS New Year’s Eve program, ‘Iron’ leaned into the rumors and presented a vivid picture of himself and Conor McGregor fighting on the White House’s South Lawn, complete with red, white, and blue energy.

However, the timing made it awkward. The UFC’s shift to Paramount has already made 2026 a year of speculation and exaggerated promises, and McGregor’s infatuation with the White House has simply fueled the fire. Chandler didn’t confirm anything, but he didn’t really have to. The way he stated it made one thing clear: he still wants that fight above everything else.

Chandler’s White House tease for the Conor McGregor fight gets backlash from the MMA fanbase

On paper, the pitch makes sense. Michael Chandler and ‘The Notorious’ have unfinished business, and the White House card is shaping up to be the UFC’s most spectacular event ever. ‘Iron’ has been visible, outspoken, and prepared, anticipating that the opportunity will finally present itself.

The problem is that fans have heard this story before, and many are already bored with it. That frustration poured out fast. Many fans sensed desperation rather than hype. “If you have been following it over the years, you understand the absolute thirst he has for the McGregor fight, omg,” a user wrote.

Another was even harsher: “Bru, I’m sorry, but Michael looks so desperate for this fight against a washed McGregor.” The criticism continued to pile on. “This dude is so embarrassing; he ruined his career chasing after McGregor,” a fan alleged. Perhaps the most cutting response quoted Chandler himself: “‘There’s a rumor going ‘around’—the one spreading the rumor.”

Others skipped the desperation part and went directly to the outcome. For them, the conflict can only end in one way. “I could see Michael losing 😂,” one fan said. Another didn’t bother with doubt: “McGregor by KO in 1 round guaranteed.”

Then came some added context that Michael Chandler probably didn’t want to be highlighted. “Chandler gets cooked by Paddy Pimblett and then gets the biggest fight possible. Easy win for McGregor,” a user wrote. Another insisted, “I don’t care how long Conor’s been out. He knocks Chandler out in round 1.”

Nonetheless, not everyone hated this idea. A smaller group admitted that the spectacle alone would be sufficient. “I’m ready for this fight,” a fan stated. Another user remarked, “Would be fire.” And, without defending Chandler or McGregor too much, one reply encapsulated many fans’ guilty curiosity: “I lowkey want this to happen.”

That split very much summarizes Michael Chandler’s current situation. His resume has suffered, his victories have dried up, and his window is closing—but the Conor McGregor bout remains relevant, lucrative, and a career-defining occasion. Whether fans see belief or desperation is determined by their level of patience. But it is worth noting that even ‘The Notorious’ has given some confirmation from his side.

McGregor drops huge hint on UFC White House return

That curiosity Michael Chandler keeps pushing isn’t one-sided. Conor McGregor has leaned into it since the White House card was announced, showing his excitement for that stage. After years of teasing returns with no follow-through, his new moves feel more focused, aiming at a precise moment rather than generic promises.

The signals have been subtle yet deliberate. A video montage teasing Michael Chandler, paired with hints that he could return against “anyone,” kept the door open without closing it on his longtime rival. It was not a confirmation, but it was also not random. The Irishman knows how to keep the limelight where he wants it.

If that return does happen, the direction is already taking shape. A fight at the White House points to 170 pounds, which is consistent with Conor McGregor’s long-standing talk of a “triple crown” run and bigger legacy fights beyond lightweight.

Nothing is official yet, and fans have learned to be cautious with McGregor’s hints. But for the first time in a long time, the pieces appear to be moving in the same direction—and Michael Chandler may be getting closer to the moment he’s been chasing.