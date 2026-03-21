Michael Chiesa Explains “Seattle Curse” as UFC Retirement Fight in Limbo

UFC veteran Michael Chiesa is counting down to his retirement fight, which is now just a week away at UFC Seattle on March 28. The 22-fight veteran was initially set to face Guyanese MMA star Carlston Harris. However, visa issues forced Harris to pull out this week, leaving ‘Maverick’ without an opponent and putting his final fight in limbo. While the situation has surprised many fans, Chiesa has taken it in stride and views it as another chapter in the “curse” that has followed him.

Recently, Michael Chiesa joined the Home of Fight YouTube channel, where host James Lynch questioned him about the uncertainty surrounding his next bout. During the conversation, Lynch revealed that the UFC selected Florida-based fighter Niko Price as a potential opponent for Chiesa’s retirement fight. However, Chiesa clarified that the promotion has not made anything official and continues to explore short-notice replacement options. Despite the uncertainty, he remains confident, stating that it is “100%” certain he will fight, once again connecting the situation to his so-called Seattle curse.

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“James. Like, I’ve had what I call the Seattle curse,” said Michael Chiesa. “Ever since I got in the UFC, you know, as an amateur and a pro, and as I was coming up as a pro, I cut my teeth in the Pacific Northwest, in Oregon, in Idaho, Eastern Washington, Western Washington. But once I got in the UFC, I’ve just been cursed.”

Imago UFC Fight Night – Usman vs Buckley ATLANTA, GA – JUNE 14: Michael Chiesa and Court McGee meet in the octagon for a 3-round bout at State Farm Arena for UFC Fight Night – Usman vs Buckley on June 14, 2025 in Atlanta, GA, United States. Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena ATLANTA, GA United States Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Further in the interview, ‘Maverick’ explained how this curse first surfaced during his hometown appearance at UFC on Fox 5: Henderson vs. Diaz. He said he suffered a “staph” infection, which likely forced the cancellation of his December 8, 2012 bout against Marcus LeVesseur, a detail also reflected on Tapology because of illness.

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He then described another frustrating moment in Seattle. In July 2013, Chiesa was set to face Raza Madadi. However, before the fight, Michael Chiesa claimed that Madadi got caught “stealing purses,” while Tapology listed visa issues as the official reason for the cancellation. As a result, the promotion matched him up with former BMF champion Jorge Masvidal. In a one-sided contest, Masvidal, despite taking the fight on short notice, submitted Chiesa with a D’Arce choke.

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However, the setbacks did not stop there. In 2024, during his fight against Max Griffin, Chiesa built strong “momentum.” But just as the UFC moved closer to finalizing his next opponent, his family dog passed away in his yard.

Despite everything, ‘Maverick’ does not dwell on the setbacks. Instead, he focuses on one goal: fighting in his hometown one last time and walking away from the sport on his own terms.

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Now, rumors suggest the UFC may give the green light to a matchup between Michael Chiesa and Niko Price. At the same time, the promotion appears keen to deliver a proper hometown send-off to a veteran who has spent more than a decade under its banner, similar to how it gave Dustin Poirier that opportunity last year in his hometown of Louisiana.

However, Michael Chiesa does not just deal with the “Seattle curse.” He also carries another kind of streak that has turned into a nightmare for his opponents.

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How the ‘Michael Chiesa Curse’ Impacts His Opponents?

The MMA world has never been far from talk of curses. In recent years, fans have noticed trends like the “Drake curse” and the EA Sports curse. However, Michael Chiesa believes he carries a curse of his own.

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After earning a UFC contract by winning The Ultimate Fighter Season 15 at just 24, ‘Maverick’ established himself as a respected figure in the promotion. While he never claimed a title, he built a strong reputation as a reliable journeyman, facing and even defeating several notable fighters along the way.

Then, in 2024, during a candid appearance on The MMA Hour, Chiesa revealed what he calls “The Chiesa curse.” According to him, it follows a simple but striking pattern: any fighter who defeats him loses their very next fight.

“Every fighter who’s beat me has lost their next one,” Chiesa told The MMA Hour. “I figured it out when Belal [Muhammad] was fighting Vicente [Luque] cause Vicente’s next fight was Belal and I worked the desk that night and I remember just kind of going through my notes and I’m like, ‘Oh, Vicente is gonna lose this fight.’

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It’s the curse. The Chiesa curse, it’s a real thing. Kevin [Holland] lost to Jack Della [Maddalena], [Sean] Brady lost to Belal. Vicente lost to Belal. Joe Lauzon lost to [Al] Iaquinta.”

Now, with both the Chiesa curse and the Seattle curse in play, these rumors could therefore make fighters hesitate to take on Michael Chiesa in his retirement fight, as they fear the curses might affect their own careers.

So, what’s your take on Chiesa’s curses? Share your thoughts below.