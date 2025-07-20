Michael Johnson Ruins “Everyone’s Parlay” as UFC 318 Underdog Secures Huge Win After Fight Shorts Debacle

Veteran lightweight Michael Johnson returned to the Octagon at UFC 318 and earned a hard-fought victory over rising prospect Daniel Zellhuber in the night’s opening bout. While the judges gave Johnson a unanimous 29-28 win, it wasn’t just his performance that drew attention. It was a bizarre, unforgettable moment in the middle of the fight that left both fans and fighters doing double-takes.

Michael Johnson’s shorts experienced an unexpected wardrobe malfunction in the opening round when Zellhuber’s kick grabbed the fabric awkwardly. The referee interrupted the action and, in quite an unusual decision, permitted Johnson to continue fighting while promising a change between rounds.

The two continued their fight, with Daniel Zellhuber aiming to hit hard body kicks and ‘The Menace’ pressing forward with clean boxing combinations. However, the moment that truly lit up social media occurred in the second round. As Michael Johnson survived a ground exchange in which Zellhuber had him wrapped in open guard, the 39-year-old rose up and ripped off a torn section of his shorts in front of everyone.

It was a wild, unexpected gesture that had fans roaring and fighters reacting online. Derrick Brunson took to X and wrote, “wtf them Magic Mike’s fight shorts. They ripped so easily 😂😂😂 #UFC318,” capturing the sentiment perfectly. ‘The Menace,’ undaunted, returned to the action, applying relentless pressure while half the arena was still stunned by what they had witnessed.

Aside from the memorable short moment, the bout was a technical back-and-forth. Zellhuber showed his signature body kicks and range, but Johnson’s experience and quick timing allowed him to deliver cleaner strikes throughout the three rounds. Daniel Zellhuber had his moments, especially with his kicks in the second and third bouts, but Johnson’s relentless boxing and cage control eventually gained him the win on all three scorecards.

At nearly 40 years old, Michael ‘The Menace’ Johnson once again demonstrated that he still has plenty in the tank, and perhaps a little showmanship as well. His performance earned him a convincing victory against a strong opponent, but the internet will never forget the moment he transformed a torn pair of battle shorts into an instant UFC meme. But what’s next for him now, especially after this major underdog win that has the UFC world talking?

MMA entities can’t help but praise underdog Michael Johnson’s massive upset

Michael Johnson’s return was more than just a strong performance; it was the biggest upset of UFC 318. Entering as the greatest underdog on the card, he turned the tables on Daniel Zellhuber, who finished as a -700 favorite. Johnson, on the other hand, was a +500 underdog. As Jed I. Goodman revealed on X, “Zellhuber closed at -700, now +230 #UFC318.”

So, no wonder Derrick Brunson joked on X: “Michael Johnson +500 just fed countries! 😂😂😂 #UFC318.” In fact, it wasn’t just him; even Dillon Danis joined in on the fun, as he wrote, “Michael Johnson just fucked up everyone’s parlay 😂 #UFC318.” The internet surely loved it, but more importantly, Johnson’s success reminded everyone that he still belongs in the mix.

Johnson, who is currently on a three-fight winning streak, is more than just a gatekeeper; he is a threat. His performance versus Daniel Zellhuber proved that he can still outperform emerging talent, and his name has resurfaced in matchmaking conversations. With no official bout announced yet, fan speculation points to action-packed opponents such as Terrance McKinney or Ignacio Bahamondes.

Both bring aggression and fireworks, and Johnson’s experience would make for an interesting matchup in either case. McKinney’s powerful starts and Bahamondes’ innovative striking style might both result in an entertaining, high-stakes fight.

Neither man is booked, and Johnson’s recent success makes him an ideal choice. At 39, he may not be chasing belts, but he is still chasing big moments. And right now, he’s proving that those moments aren’t behind him.