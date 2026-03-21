Michael Page Stomach Scar: Did ‘Venom’ Get Stabbed? All We Know About UFC Star’s Mark

Scars tell stories. In combat sports, they are often considered badges of honor—etched reminders of battles fought inside the cage. But ahead of his fight against teammate Sam Patterson at UFC London on March 21, Michael ‘Venom’ Page has left fans scratching their heads over one peculiar mark.

The British welterweight, known for his flashy, hands-down style, thrives in the spotlight. Having fought in kickboxing and MMA settings in the past, the 38-year-old could have received the scar anywhere. So, fans are left wondering, was it from a childhood accident? A training mishap? A fight outside the cage? Or something else entirely?

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Was Michael ‘Venom’ Page stabbed, which caused the scar?

There’s no publicly available information about what may have caused the scar. However, that hasn’t stopped the public from coming up with their wild theories. Some eagle-eyed observers have noted that the scar looks awfully like a stab wound, possibly via a knife.

There’s a well-known stereotype among Americans that goons and criminals in the United Kingdom use knives instead of guns, which are banned for the general public. So, many theorize that since Michael Page is from the UK, the scar could be a result of an altercation with a goon.

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The location of the scar didn’t help, as it further fueled theories about a stabbing incident outside of combat sports.

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What does Michael Page’s stomach scar actually look like, and where is it?

Anyone who has seen Page fight would immediately recognize his scar. It’s a thin, slightly curved line located on the lower right side of Page’s abdomen from the viewer’s perspective. It looks faint but noticeable against his skin tone, with a subtle indentation that suggests it’s an older, healed scar rather than a fresh wound.

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The edges are smooth and not raised, giving it a clean, linear appearance. Moreover, its distinct appearance suggests it’s not a birthmark. While it’s possible that Page may have received it due to an accident, there’s a high likelihood that a sharp object caused it. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a knife; it could also have been the result of a surgery Page may have had.

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Was Michael ‘Venom’ Page stabbed, or could the scar be from a medical procedure?

While a stabbing incident might be the most extreme theory, the reality could be far more straightforward—such as a routine surgical procedure. After all, many people undergo surgery for a wide range of reasons, and Michael ‘Venom’ Page is no exception. In fact, surgical scars can closely resemble the one he has. If that is the case, however, it remains unclear why he may have needed the procedure.

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It’s possible the surgery occurred during his childhood for any number of reasons. As for his professional fighting career, there doesn’t seem to be any documented instance where he was forced to undergo surgery on his abdomen due to an in-cage injury. That said, Page has been involved in at least one high-profile incident requiring surgery—though not for himself.

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In 2016, he delivered a devastating flying knee knockout to Evangelista ‘Cyborg’ Santos, which resulted in a skull fracture that required surgical intervention.

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Has Michael ‘Venom’ Page ever actually spoken about his stomach scar?

Despite the speculation and curiosity surrounding his scar, Michael Venom Page has never publicly addressed the mark on his torso. For now, the truth remains known only to him and those closest to him—his family and friends. However, as interest continues to grow, there’s always a chance he may choose to speak about it in the future.

Ultimately, the scar seems to be something deeply personal for Page—either not significant enough to discuss or tied to memories he prefers to keep private. What do you think could be the story behind it?