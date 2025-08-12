Michael ‘Venom’ Page Sends Special Message to Hunter Campbell Alongside Fiery Warning for UFC 319 Rival

While all eyes are on the middleweight title showdown between Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319, the rest of the main card is packed with thrilling matchups that are sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats. One of the most buzzworthy matchups on the card is the spotlight middleweight clash between the seasoned 41-year-old Jared Cannonier and the electrifying former Bellator standout Michael ‘Venom’ Page — a showdown that truly deserves all the fanfare.

‘Venom’ brings charisma, style, and finishing ability, making this bout more than just another fight for fans. For Cannonier, UFC 319 offers another big stage late in his career, while for Michael ‘Venom’ Page, currently ranked No. 5 in the division, it could be a pivotal moment. Just a couple of wins could put him in line for a title shot, making the timing perfect for the former Bellator standout.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Michael ‘Venom’ Page opens up about his gratitude toward Dana White & Hunter Campbell

Since debuting in March last year against Kevin Holland, Michael Page has been a force in both the middleweight and welterweight divisions. He’s 2-1 in his last three UFC outings, with standout performances that include defeating Holland and ending the undefeated streak of

AD

Now, despite facing a step down in the rankings, Michael Page remains positive about his journey — even comparing it favorably to his decade-long Bellator run. Speaking on UFC Embedded: Blog Series Episode 2 about his UFC 319 preparation, 319 preparation, the Brit voiced his gratitude toward Dana White and matchmakers like UFC CBO Hunter Campbell. Page has publicly thanked UFC brass for fast-tracking him onto major cards.

“Since I’ve started,” Michael Page continued, “the list of competitors that I’ve got shows not only what I’m capable of, but also the respect that the UFC gives me, being able to cope with such elite, experienced talents. Now I’ve got another experienced, elite fighter in Cannonier, who’s fought absolutely everybody and can easily put me at the top five of the division. So yeah, I have massive respect for the UFC for even giving me these opportunities, and I’m hyped to take them, man.”

via Imago UFC s president Dana White during the press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz after the fight between Spanish Topuria and Brazilian Charles Oliveira during the unofficial weigh-in event fight held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, United States, 29 June 2025. Ilia Topuria vs Brazilian Charles Oliveira ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xOctavioxGuzmanx GRAF6466 20250629-55017266219_1

Michael ‘Venom’ Page brings more than ten years of MMA experience, honed through battles on the UK circuit and stints in promotions such as Super Fight League and Bellator before making his U.S. breakout with Bellator in 2013. Over the years, he’s faced a diverse array of opponents, earning a reputation as an electrifying and unpredictable striker.

Despite his success, ‘Venom’ never chased titles in Bellator, often favoring fan-friendly fights over championship pursuits. Now, with the UFC offering the perfect platform, the former Bellator star has the chance to showcase his skills against the sport’s very best.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

‘Venom’ drops hint at potential welterweight return

Michael ‘Venom’ Page’s stint in the welterweight division didn’t give him the results he wanted. He started strong against Kevin Holland at UFC 299 last year, but the younger, hungrier Ian Garry stopped his momentum and handed him the third loss of his career via decision. The setback pushed Page to move up to middleweight, as cutting weight in his 30s rarely works in a fighter’s favor.

Other fighters have made the leap for good, with Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway both stepping up from 145 lbs to 155 lbs and showing no signs of looking back. Michael ‘Venom’ Page, on the other hand, sees things through a different lens. Even though he’s holding his own at middleweight, he’s got his sights set on dropping back down to 170 lbs to take a shot at his fellow American, Leon Edwards — a champ who’s got a knack for picking his battles wisely.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Page said, “I’m in it for big fights, and at the same time, I do want to get to a title fight. How I see it now is I’m a person that can fight in both divisions, and depending on what the best path is to the top, which also includes exciting fights. For example, next year… they’d like to come back to the UK. I still think a Leon Edwards fight is a great fight for the UK.”

What are your thoughts on Michael Venom Page’s statement? Do you think regularly switching between weight classes for high-profile matchups will benefit MVP’s career, especially since he’s already a leading contender in the middleweight division? Share your take below.