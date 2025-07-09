Michael ‘Venom’ Page Takes a Sly Jab at $450M Worth Kevin Hart While Announcing UFC 319 Fight

Unlike some of the other former Bellator fighters who haven’t been able to get their bearings right in the UFC, Michael ‘Venom’ Page appears to be in a pretty good position. With two wins and just one loss that came via decision, the English fighter is gearing up for a tough challenge against former middleweight title contender Jared Cannonier at UFC 319. But instead of talking about his fight, Page decided to take a light-hearted jab at star comedian Kevin Hart.

Well, we all know how fun-loving, and entertaining Michael ‘Venom’ Page is. The English star also has a knack for jokes, which is what he did in a post on Instagram. Page shared an edited image that shows his upcoming fight with Jared Cannonier, while putting actor-comedians Marlon Wayans and Kevin Hart’s faces on top of their faces. That was a pretty unexpected shutout from the UFC star.

Michael ‘Venom’ Page hyped up his fans and followers by announcing that Kevin Hart is scheduled to take on Marlon Wayans next month in the Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev headliner. And guess what? He even asked for predictions. Page wrote, “Did you guys hear [Marlon Wayans] vs [Kevin Hart] fighting at [UFC 319] in Chicago? Who you got?”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Page (@michaelvenompage) Expand Post

AD

For the confused bunch out there, of course, this is a joke. Marlon Wayans and Kevin Hart have always maintained a very close and cordial relationship. Well, they did have some disagreements in the past on X (formerly known as Twitter). However, Wayans has come out publicly to assert that nothing is wrong between the two comedic legends. “Kevin Hart is my dude, I love that boy. We’re friends man, so when me and K Hart go at it, we go at it, it’s just fun,” he said in an interview.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, if we had to think about who would have won a fight between Kevin Hart and Marlon Wayans, it’d be tricky. Both of them are in shape, but Wayans may edge past his fellow $450 million worth comedian due to his height advantage. But on a more serious note, Kevin Hart is not a fighter, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t love watching fights. Let’s take a look at what he had to say.

Kevin Hart loves MMA, especially the fighters

Kevin Hart is a huge advocate of staying in shape and working out regularly. At 46 years old, the Central Intelligence star is ripped, and he admires people who take the hard route and toil in the gym. During an appearance on UFC commentator Joe Rogan‘s podcast, Hart expressed his profound admiration for the MMA fighters, especially due to their endurance, conditioning, and, of course, their physiques.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“People that fight are in the most amazing shape in the universe. To move, get hit, for three to five minutes around, comeback, So it, comeback, do it and these fights go on and on and on. I take my hat off to you,” Kevin Hart told Joe Rogan. “You get three rounds out of me, I’m breathing out of my b–t. I don’t know where the air is coming from.”

Well, we may never get to see Kevin Hart fight, but we could see him attend UFC events in the future. He’s attended not just UFC events in the past, but also PFL events. But coming back to our initial discussion, what do you think a fight between Hart and Marlon Wayans would be like? Drop your comments down below.