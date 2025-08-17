Michael ‘Venom’ Page Told to Fight Israel Adesanya Next as UFC 319 Fans Respond to “Boring” Jarred Cannonier Fight

Michael ‘Venom’ Page turned heads at UFC 319. Apart from the many former Bellator fighters who’ve made their way to the UFC, ‘MVP’ has arguably been the one to show his magic, and he did it again at the United Center in Chicago. Page recorded his biggest career win against former title contender Jared Cannonier, and fans are eager to see what comes next for him, but some aren’t.

Taking on Jared Cannonier, who has bounced around the heaviest divisions in the UFC, is never an easy ordeal. However, Michael Page did it in style. He did his taunts and entertained the Chicago crowd, who were behind him from the very beginning of his main card fight against Cannonier. The English star scored several knockdowns during the second round and showed great counter-striking abilities in the first two rounds.

However, ‘MVP’ found himself in a bit of trouble in the final round, as he got taken down and almost got submitted in a variety of ways. First, Jared Cannonier tried to lock in the kimura on the 38-year-old. Then, he tried to get his flashy striking counterpart submitted with an arm triangle. Nevertheless, Page was able to fend off those attempts and would ultimately earn a 29-28 unanimous decision.

There were some fans who expressed excitement about Michael ‘Venom’ Page’s win, while others saw a few holes in his game. However, they did not fail to mention who they want to see him fight next. Here’s what they had to say.

Fans want Michael ‘Venom’ Page vs Israel Adesanya next

Although ‘MVP’ saw himself grounded in the final round, he was fairly dominant in his win over Jared Cannonier. As such, the fans believe it’s time for him to jump from fighting former title contenders to former champions. And by that, we mean Israel Adesanya, as fans believe that it is a fight worth watching. A couple of fans said, “MVP v Adesanya sounds good,” and “Book him vs Izzy,” in that regard.

Michael ‘Venom’ Page mentioned that he still has some plans at welterweight, but fans believe that he’s a lethal operator even at middleweight, especially due to his ability to manage distance. “Elite range control. Middleweights in trouble,” a user on X wrote. Although a win against a former title contender is a huge achievement, fans believe that a 41-year-old Jared Cannonier isn’t as hard a matchup as some make it to be. “I wouldn’t say massive. It was an easy win.”



Nevertheless, getting to watch a fighter as unique as Michael ‘Venom’ Page has been a pleasure for fans who were happy to see him in the UFC. A fan wrote, “So glad he signed with the UFC,” in that regard. But on the other hand, a section of fans didn’t find ‘MVP’s performance exciting. A fan wrote, “Massive win? He barely pulled off the win,” after seeing him struggle in the third round. Meanwhile, one fan didn’t seem to be entertained by Page’s performance because of his one-dimensional approach. “Boring fighter and no ground game. Yet, one knockdown that wasn’t counted gave him the win? Come on.”

There will always be fans on both sides of the argument, so let us know how you found Michael ‘Venom’ Page’s performance at UFC 319. Drop your comments below.